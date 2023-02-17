Before dawn on Sunday morning, Canberra cyclist Torben Partridge-Madsen will be racing against top riders from around the globe on a circuit in Glasgow, Scotland - and he won't have to leave his backyard.
The 27-year-old is part of the Australian men's team competing in the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships, where laptops with an internet connection and stationary bikes are all that's needed.
Over 75 minutes, 100 starters - including 10 Australians - will attempt to advance through three back-to-back rounds in a new elimination format, where the last 10 standing in the third race will compete for the world title, and all in a virtual world inspired by roads in Glasgow.
Alongside Partridge-Madsen in the men's team is fellow Canberran Ben Hill, who came fourth in the event last year and is one of the favourites to win this time around, while Vicki Whitelaw is representing the ACT in the women's squad.
Last year's champion Jay Vine and his wife Bre had to withdraw from the event, but Partridge-Madsen is still confident the Australians can do well in their absence, led by Queenslander Freddy Ovett who finished second in 2022.
"The pressure is on us," Partridge-Madsen told The Canberra Times.
"We should be expected to win. I think Freddy is a really good chance. Because of the format it will depend on how things play out, with how many riders each team are able to get through the subsequent rounds.
"Germany, the Americans and Belgium are really strong."
Esports cycling had a huge jump in popularity during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel restrictions impacted races worldwide.
Partridge-Madsen was one such rider that found success in the format and as a public servant working full-time, the flexibility to keep a his job and still race without having to travel endless months abroad, was a major attraction.
"COVID was a catalyst that sped up the rise of esports cycling," he said.
"I do it on my patio. They don't constrain us to not getting any vitamin D as a requirement for indoor cycling."
A pre-race drink of sugar water following his 2.30am wake-up will be the energy boost Partridge-Madsen needs to jump-start his race day, and after recording his weight and height as required, it'll be all systems go for a 4.45am start on Sunday.
"I'm hoping to get through the first round, and help out if needed in the second round," he said.
"If the race goes the right way for me I think I can get through the second round, and really try and set up the Australian win in that final race."
Unlike most other esports, in cycling opportunity beckons for real life road racing success too, as seen in Vine's remarkable ascendancy, winning the Tour Down Under recently.
Vine began his career racing in esports due to the pandemic in 2020, and his winning performances landed him his first Australian cycling team contract, before he was snapped up by Belgian UCI ProTeam Alpecin-Fenix and now Team UAE Emirates.
Vine cited his commitment to road racing over esports as a reason for withdrawing in this weekend's world championships, but his story still serves as inspiration to those starting their careers riding online.
