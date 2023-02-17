The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Expected to win': Canberrans chase UCI Cycling Esports World Championships for Australia

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
February 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra esports cyclist Torben Partridge-Madsen. Picture supplied

Before dawn on Sunday morning, Canberra cyclist Torben Partridge-Madsen will be racing against top riders from around the globe on a circuit in Glasgow, Scotland - and he won't have to leave his backyard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.