World Cup hopeful Tom Wright has declared his desire to step into the fullback role during the Super Rugby season and hopes sweeping rule changes will create more attacking rugby for fans in the stands.
The ACT Brumbies flyer is locked in a battle with rookie Declan Meredith to wear the No. 15 jersey in the season-opener against the NSW Waratahs on Friday night.
The derby blockbuster looms as the perfect stage to lay down a marker in front of new Test coach Eddie Jones, whose arrival has been incumbent Wallabies in notice ahead of the World Cup later this year.
Wright is also one of several Brumbies waiting in contract limbo as Jones mulls his long-term plans and which players fit into his vision for the future.
It's understood Wright is keen to stay in Canberra and commit to Australian rugby, but the coaching change has delayed all contract negotiations.
Instead, the 25-year-old has set his sights on a new role at the Brumbies after establishing himself as one of Australian rugby's best wingers since arriving from the NRL.
He was the Wallabies' fullback in the last Test of Dave Rennie's tenure last year and Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham is considering his back line selection options for the first game of this season.
"I'm keeping an open mind with Eddie and having that conversation [about positions]," Wright said.
"But here at the Brumbies, I'd definitely be looking to lock down that fullback spot. I think that's somewhere I can add value to the team.
"I had a lot of chats with [Tom Banks] and picked his brain to learn there because he was the premier fullback in Australia. For me it's exciting, and I've got an open mind to versatility moving forward.
"There's a little less freedom there, but also a whole lot more to add in terms of having a voice, distributing and being another set of eyes."
The Brumbies are hopeful Rugby Australia will ramp up contract plans in the coming weeks to ensure the club's biggest stars aren't being wooed by overseas suitors.
Wright, Nic White, Pete Samu, Len Ikitau, Caderyn Neville and James Slipper are among the players of national interest yet to finalise their future beyond the end of this year.
Rob Valetini is believed to be close to signing a long-term extension, and sabbatical options have been floated as contract sweeteners for the star back-rower and Ikitau.
Wright says his focus is on helping the Brumbies win a Super Rugby title, and he's keen to see how the new crackdown on time wasting opens up the game.
Super Rugby clubs have agreed to implement scrum, lineout and kicking shot clocks, scrumhalf defensive restrictions and eliminate television match official delays.
Wright expects the changes to bring fatigue into the game, paving the way for more free-flowing attack.
"In recent years we've seen the game slow down probably too much, so the smaller and more nippy guys have seen less ball in play where they can be lethal," Wright said.
"It's definitely exciting for a guy who looks for those sort of opportunities with tired bodies around the ruck.
"It will probably take a while to get used to. Defensively, it's much more challenging. But attacking wise, the people in the grand stand are going to have something that's more exciting to watch and hopefully more tries. That's exciting for the fans."
The Brumbies will start their game-week preparation with an open training session and fan day at their University of Canberra base on Sunday before narrowing their focus for round one.
Tom Hooper (foot), Ben O'Donnell (concussion) and Billy Pollard (hand) are expected to be unavailable for the game, while Corey Toole and Meredith are among the group of rookies pushing for a Super Rugby debut.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
