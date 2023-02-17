Teen arrested for fourth time in seven weeks after fourth bail breach: police

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the fourth time in seven weeks following a dangerous driving incident in Belconnen, police say.
Police said they received a report of Skoda Octavia being driven dangerously involved in a near miss on Thursday afternoon.
"The person making the report was able to provide a description of the vehicle and an image of the driver," they said in a statement.
Officers recognised the driver as a known repeat offender, and said the Skoda had been stolen earlier that day.
They said they found the car at a MacGregor residence about 6pm, and saw three teenagers walking away from it and catching a bus.
Police stopped the bus and arrested the teens. They said all three were in breach of bail conditions.
"One 15-year-old was again charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent and being an unlicenced driver. He was previously involved in a collision in late December 2022 resulting in injuries to an innocent driver and was charged with seven offences following that incident," they said in a statement.
"Earlier this month he was allegedly involved in a significant pursuit and following his arrest for that incident, was charged with 13 offences.
"Earlier this week he was also allegedly found to be in breach of bail conditions and he again received bail.
"In the past seven weeks, the 15-year-old been arrested on four occasions, is currently facing court for a total of 24 offences and he has allegedly breached his bail on four occasions."
They asked anyone who saw a grey Skoda Octavia wagon driving dangerously on Thursday, or who has dash cam footage of it, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppers.com.au
