The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra-based Rorey Hunter ready to race at World Cross Country Championships

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rorey Hunter will make his Australian debut at Saturday's World Cross Country Championships. Picture by James Croucher

Rorey Hunter laughs when asked if he's a medical marvel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.