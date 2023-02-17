The Canberra Times
Parliament House reopened following report of suspicious package

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
Updated February 17 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:04pm
Crowds gathered in Parliament House after a fire alarm went off on Friday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The entrance and foyer of Parliament House has been reopened following an investigation into reports of a suspicious package.

