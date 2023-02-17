The entrance and foyer of Parliament House has been reopened following an investigation into reports of a suspicious package.
Police have advised a cordon is no longer in place and local roads have reopened.
ACT police were alerted to the possibility of a suspicious package at Parliament House at 12.45pm on Friday.
"A cordon was put in place for approximately one hour, with some local road closures, while a search of the area was undertaken," police said.
"This matter has now been resolved with nothing suspicious located.
"The cordon has been lifted, the building and all roads are now reopened."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
