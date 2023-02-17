The Canberra Times
Neil Gaughan and Kerryn Coleman to visit America and Canada to learn about drug decriminalisation

Lucy Bladen
February 18 2023 - 5:30am
ACT chief health officer Kerryn Coleman and chief police officer Neil Gaughan are travelling to America and Canada to learn about drug decriminalisation. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT chief police officer Neil Gaughan and chief health officer Kerryn Coleman will visit America and Canada to learn about drug decriminalisation ahead of new laws coming into place in the territory later this year.

