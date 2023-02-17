ACT chief police officer Neil Gaughan and chief health officer Kerryn Coleman will visit America and Canada to learn about drug decriminalisation ahead of new laws coming into place in the territory later this year.
The pair, along with officials from the Justice and Community Safety directorate, will visit cities where drug decriminalisation laws have been implemented, including San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver and Ottawa.
The delegation, which leaves for the two-week trip on Saturday, will also visit Washington DC. Police Minister Mick Gentleman will join for the final week.
The ACT will be the first Australian jurisdiction to implement drug decriminalisation laws, which are due to take effect in October.
Under the laws, Canberrans will be able to possess small amounts of certain illicit drugs without facing the prospect of jail time or a criminal record.
Instead, people could receive a $100 fine or be sent to a drug diversion program if they are caught with drugs within an allowable amount.
Deputy Commissioner Gaughan and Dr Coleman will evaluate the various government approaches to policy, law enforcement, health and other social implications. Approaches in both Canada and the United States are vastly different and officials want to consider both responses.
As the ACT is the first Australian jurisdiction to introduce drug decriminalisation, authorities have to look overseas in an attempt to ensure the best practice is implemented.
The laws passed the Assembly in October 2022, with a year-long implementation period so the government could work with police to ensure they are ready for the changes.
Police had initially raised concerns about personal possession limits being set too high in the bill when it was first introduced by Labor backbencher Michael Pettersson.
But the limits were revised down in amendments put forward by Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
