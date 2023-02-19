The Canberra Times

Burt Bacharach mastered the art of the perfect pop song - and that ain't easy

By Gena R. Greher
February 20 2023 - 12:00am
A pop pioneer whose songs were performed by the great and good for decades. Below, in his Hollywood home. Pictures Getty Images

Easy on the ear, perhaps. But the label of "easy listening" often attached to the songs of Burt Bacharach belies the mastery of his talent in crafting perfect moments in music.

