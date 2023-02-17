10 Timeless engagement ring styles

Champagne diamond engagement ring. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

When it comes to picking out the perfect ring for you and your loved one, there is something uniquely special about choosing a style that fits you both. Trends come and go frequently, but there are plenty of timeless styles to choose from for engagement rings.

To help with choosing an engagement ring that not only works with your style, but also showcases your personality, this article will guide you through different design and setting choices. You will have the knowledge that these 10 engagement ring styles are known for their timelessness, making your current choice one that will be flawless even decades into the future.

Design styles

When someone refers to a ring's "style", they are talking about its overall design and feel. This can be minimalist, natural, or even something outlandishly flashy. Your ring's style is an important factor in showcasing your personality, and timeless designs are always one of the more popular engagement ring styles that embody this sense of self.

1. Solitaire

Perhaps one of the simplest designs on this list, nonetheless a classic, a solitaire engagement ring features just a single stone. While usually designed as a round diamond, a solitaire style can feature any shape, cut or stone. It is elegant while remaining minimalist, drawing focus to the centre stone above anything else.

2. Trilogy

Referring to its three-stone design, a trilogy ring uses diamonds, or a combination of gemstones, to create a stunning display. There is a choice between the stones being the same shape and size, or the two on either side of the central stone being slightly smaller. A central diamond accented by two coloured gemstones can make this design really stand out.

3. Halo

Named for the circling of smaller diamonds (or other coloured gemstones) around a centre stone, the Halo engagement ring emphasizes the size and cut of its central feature. The design often includes shoulder stones along the band, but the gem or diamond halo setting itself always captures the eye with its extra sparkle.

Halo and solitaire engagement rings. Picture supplied

4. Cluster

A cluster ring design is very similar in base concept to a halo setting, but with more emphasis paid to the surrounding stones. Cluster designs usually have a more vintage feel than halo style engagement rings.

5. Cathedral

Mimicking the arches often seen in the architecture of cathedrals, this design is both timeless and elegant in its curves. Similar to the religious building's ceilings and roof trusses, a cathedral setting creates triangular openings by extending from the band itself.

Setting styles

Ring settings are what refer to the 'architecture' of a ring; that is, the mechanics of how the ring's gemstones are mounted and/or held in place. This 'architecture' can be divided into two areas of design; the "head", which is the top of the ring that features diamonds and gemstones, and the "shank", which refers to the band itself. Not only is your choice of settings important for the stability of your engagement ring, but it also serves as an embellishment of your overall style choices.

6. Bezel setting

A bezel setting features stones secured into the ring through a thin rim of metal. It is a very protective ring setting, with most of the diamond or gemstone edges being covered. If this is not preferred, a partial or half bezel setting can be chosen so the metal doesn't completely encircle the stone.

7. Pavé setting

This design does not always require the presence of a central stone to look flawless. By placing pavé diamonds, named after the french word "paved", throughout the entire band, you get a continuous sparkle from every angle. Perfect for those wanting a minimalist setting without forgoing any desired brilliance.

8. Claw setting

One of the more popular setting styles for centre stones, a claw setting secures the stone through a series of round wire prongs; usually 4-6 claws per design. The claws are placed where the cut and shape require it most without obscuring the beauty of the stone itself.

9. Grain setting

Grain setting, also called bead setting, is achieved by drilling under each stone allowing the diamond to drop in and sit almost flush with the surface of the metal. The stones are then secured by raising a bead of metal from the ring and pushing it over the edge of the stone. This setting features heavily in accent stones for vintage designs.

10. Channel setting

A reference to a channel carved out of the band on either side of the main stone, a channel setting places small gemstones into the groove side by side. For those looking for a higher amount of gem or diamond accents, the channel can even go around the entire band.

Finishing touches for engagement ring designs

Now that you have the final design style and setting for your engagement ring, it's time to put the finishing touches. While some people may choose a minimalist design and leave their ring as is, those more interested in a nature-inspired, intricate or art deco style of ring may want to add the following touches:

Filigree and wirework: If your setting choice has open sections, you can add intricate details to fill the space.

Engraving: Patterns and art can be carved into the surface of your ring for further accent.

Millgrain: Create a fine beaded pattern on the edges of your existing engagement ring setting to create a stippled effect.

Inscription: Leave a message on the inside of the band as a surprise for your loved one.