The biggest car event in the Canberra region outside Summernats is expected to attract a record turnout of vehicles this Sunday at the Queanbeyan showground.
More than 650 pre-registrations have been lodged for the event, which for 41 years has been the region's traditional get-together as club members linked with dozens of different brands from 76 affiliated clubs find common ground on the oval in Queanbeyan.
The theme for this year's display is cars from the 1950s.
Bob Alexander, a vehicle registrar with the Canberra Antique and Classic Motor Club, said there was always an air of uncertainty around what may emerge every year as the event is also open to non-members, and as many as 100 of these "unattached" vehicles are likely to register late and turn up a genuine gem.
"While Canberra has a very strong vehicle club movement, there are also a lot of people out there who are not joiners; they don't belong to a club and just work away at their cars in their garage because that's their passion," he said.
"But these owners still love to drive their cars and like to show them off from time to time so that's where Wheels is an inclusive event; we welcome these people and their vehicles."
This year's display marks the start of the 100 years of celebration for MG, the British sports car brand started by Cecil Kimber modifying Morris cars. The brand is now Chinese state-owned by the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation.
Mr Alexander's own automotive sentimental journey which began when he was a teenager will come to fruition this Sunday when he rolls out his 1933 Ford for the first time in public.
"When I was 13 in Wollongong this local bodgie set fire to his Ford and I can remember thinking what an awful thing to do to such a beautiful car," he said.
Harbouring a deep desire to own one for years but finding them as scarce as hen's teeth, he finally found a 1933 Ford on eBay and had it imported all the way from Ohio.
"That was back in the Global Financial Crisis when an Aussie dollar bought US$1.06; I thought: it will never be this cheap again, and I was right," he said.
After a decade of a complete rebuild down to the last nut and bolt, the Ford is now in right-hand drive and proudly bearing the rare greyhound badge which he bought decades before he could afford the car underneath it.
The Wheels display opens at 10am on Sunday, with trophies awarded at 1pm. Entry will be by a gold coin donation, with all proceeds to charity.
