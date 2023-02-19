Times Past: February 20, 1990

Long before anybody was "breaking the internet" or "going viral", radio and television dial-in competitions were shutting down telephone switchboards.
On this day in 1990, The Canberra Times reported on the fact that the proposed special telephone numbers that were introduced to avoid congestion, would be scrapped.
The cause for this came about when complaints from three public service departments - ASIO, Defence and the Attorney-General's - said they had not been able to call in to telephone competitions. Their problem was the stations used a special number which the departmental switchboards blocked.
For the radio stations, the competitions attracted listeners and drove up their ratings. For the telecom, their problem was the special numbers were needed to avoid overloading the telephone network. In the previous year, radio and television dial-in competitions were so popular they practically closed down the entire Canberra network. The radio stations came to a compromise by telling the telecom they didn't want the numbers anymore and return the special 5-digit number, at a cost of several thousand dollars. The other popular stations at the time, KIX and 2CC, looked like they would follow suit.
The numbers were originally introduced to help keep the regular phone lines clear in case of emergencies. Since the radio stations had decided they did not want them anymore, concerns rose again around possible blocking of the regular lines.
As for the government departments, they said all unnecessary phone numbers that had been barred were deemed not part of the workers' roles. Before today in 2023, where the world's knowledge now lives in our pockets with smartphones, at the time workers could not make calls to find out the time, weather or the TAB information and take part in call-in competitions. There were capabilities to block specific numbers but that would result in dial-out delays and could not reasonably be considered. The article finishes off with telecom saying that options were being considered and the community's safety was of most importance.
