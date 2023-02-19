The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 20, 1990

February 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: February 20, 1990

Long before anybody was "breaking the internet" or "going viral", radio and television dial-in competitions were shutting down telephone switchboards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.