The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Your foodie guide to the 2023 National Multicultural Festival

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
February 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olga and Petros Stoumpos from Yiayias Honey Balls are getting ready for a big National Multicultural Festival weekend. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Stoumpos family had heard that the National Multicultural Festival was going to be big. But experiencing it is a whole other kettle of fish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.