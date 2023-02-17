The Stoumpos family had heard that the National Multicultural Festival was going to be big. But experiencing it is a whole other kettle of fish.
The Sydneysiders behind the food truck, Yiayias Honey Balls, have brought their delicious loukoumades - a traditional Greek doughnut - to the festival, expecting that they will sell about 3000 throughout the weekend.
"We know there's a lot of different cultures, we know there is a large Greek population, so hopefully, it will go well and we can get some of the people of Canberra to try our product," Yiayia Honey Balls's Olga Stoumpos said.
"The traditional [option] comes with honey, cinnamon and walnuts as a topping. It's crispy and fluffy on the inside, so that's really nice. And then we do a bit of a western twist, as well, we do one with Nutella on top, we do white chocolate with the pistachio, we do Lotus Biscoff which everyone loves and we do rocky road."
On the other end of the Multicultural Festival experience spectrum, is the Harmonie German Club, which has been part of the event since it began 25 years ago.
They have, however, downsized from previous years opting only to offer German beers and pretzels to festival goers. But throughout the weekend, they're expected to go through 40 kegs of beers - or 4000 beers - and about 3000 pretzels.
"The best we've ever done was 60 kegs of beer. But that was when we were in City Walk and there was a whole different setup," Harmonie German Club chief executive Paul Berger said.
"But we've been a part of the festival since the first multicultural festival. Multiculturalism is a big part of Canberra, and the Harmonie Club's proud to be part of that."
1. Jarochos
Canberrans may be familiar with Jarochos, but this is its first time at the Multicultural Festival. The festival hadn't even officially opened on Friday and they were already dishing up the goods. Choose from a range of tacos, as well as empanadas and picadas.
2. Edo Tori X Yaki Boi
We love a collaboration! And Edo Tori and Yaki Boi are giving us just that. Both restaurants bring fabulous Japanese fusion to the table, so it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
3. Oscar's Bakery Cafe
A Canberra favourite when it comes to Turkish food, Oscar's Bakery Cafe is built on age-old recipes passed through the family. They will also be donating 10 per cent of their total sales going to help with Turkey's earthquake recovery.
4. The Flavour of Egypt
How many people have had a chance to try Egyptian food? This is your chance. For those who want a snack to keep them going until the next stall the King Ramsis Skewer - a mix of meat and vegetables on a grilled skewer - is the way to go.
5. The German Grill Haus
Looking for German street food? German Grill Haus has you covered. Choose from a kransky or bratwurst sausage in a bun with sauerkraut, or if you want to get a little fancy there's also the "glamsky" - a kransky sausage paired with slaw, cream cheese and sauce.
10.20am: Spanish paella cooking demo at City Walk stage.
1pm: The James Morrison Quartet at Glebe Park stage.
1.50pm: The Barleyshakes at Petrie Street stage.
3.30pm: The parade leaves CMAG, en route to Glebe Park.
5pm: Pasta and ravioli cooking demo at City Walk stage.
7.40pm: Parvyn at Petrie Street stage.
