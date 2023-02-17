A special cultural experience with Ngunnawal and Kamilaroi elders, removing negative energy with a smoking ceremony and barefoot circle might be just what the Canberra Capitals needed.
"It was such a special experience for us all to do," Capitals leader Jade Melbourne said of the squad's education session earlier this week.
"Aunty Violet and Richie, we can't thank them enough for the time they spent with us. We were learning about indigenous culture. It was super important and I know the group got a lot out of it.
"We're looking forward to playing in Indigenous Round. We've been wearing the jerseys all year, so we know it's not a token event to us."
The Capitals will aim for just their third victory of the season when they take on Adelaide Lightning in the WNBL's Indigenous Round on Saturday at the National Convention Centre.
It's the first of three games at home to end their season, and to get her team motivated to finish on a high, coach Kristen Veal has urged the Capitals to approach this as a finals series.
"We've got to win two of them," Melbourne explained.
"The way Vealy's constructed it, and kept the group engaged, it's just a credit to her and her coaching abilities. We've all thrived off her this year, for sure."
Tougher opponents await in the coming weeks in title contenders Melbourne Boomers and Perth Lynx, but the Capitals will feel more confident on Saturday having defeated Adelaide in the last round.
They will also welcome back Shaneice Swain and veteran centre Alex Bunton for the game in a boost after several weeks juggling an injury-hit squad.
"Bunts has been out for a month and we've missed her presence," Melbourne said.
"Then Swainy is so effortless in the way she does everything ... so it's going to be exciting to welcome them back in."
