February is, traditionally, both the hottest month of the year in Canberra, and also the herald of the dying days of summer, at least psychologically.
The kids are back and settling into the new school year, peak-hour traffic has ramped up and the month always seems alarmingly short after the languid January weeks.
And this is why the National Multicultural Festival - turning 25 this year - has always felt like something of a last hurrah for the capital, even as it also heralds the city's much-loved autumn festival that kicks off a couple of weeks later.
We've been deprived of the "multi-culti" for two years running now, which makes this weekend's return extra-special. Many of us are still adjusting - gingerly or joyfully - to being in large crowds again, but it's hard to feel tentative in the midst of what is often such a life-affirming experience.
From bao to Belgian waffles, pisco to Peruvian street food, gozleme to German sausage, it's an event that has been sorely missed, by the dozens of multicultural communities who spend many months preparing for it, to the thousands of Canberrans who flock to Civic to enjoy the weekend.
The last time we had it the air had barely cleared from bushfires and the pandemic was hurtling towards us at speed; just weeks later, we would be in lockdown and in for some of the most unusual and unsettling few years of our lives.
In 2021, a year we may one day look back on as the guts of the pandemic, large-scale events were off the cards. By 2022, hope was in the air and multiple ethnic communities were gearing up to celebrate the city's glorious diversity once more.
But a confusing, relatively last-minute announcement - just months before the festival - dashed everyone's hopes of a comeback last year.
ACT Multicultural Affairs Minister Tara Cheyne announced that the small team of public servants tasked with organising the festival had been redeployed to help deal with the government's pandemic response - a three-month diversion that had fatally eroded the 10-month lead-time to organise.
To many, that decision reasonably felt like community events and celebrations of culture were somehow less worthy of attention, even though its clear such events are vital in holding communities together.
And so, the sight this week of tables, scaffolding, stages and booths being erected in Garema Place - and, in a new development, with nearby Glebe Park as another festival hub - has lifted spirits all round.
The prospect of a vast array of excellent food, music, dancing and crowds is one that says February in Canberra like no other.
And the crowds look set to be back to capacity, as we celebrate one of the best parts of the city - its growing, and growingly diverse, multicultural community, sharing traditions and celebrating each other.
It's celebrations like these that many of us missed the most during the long COVID months.
Even with the relative freedom we enjoyed in Canberra for large parts of the pandemic, the thought of crowds mingling, of freely enjoying being in the same place as lots of other people for the same reason, felt fraught for many of us, even after most restrictions were lifted.
But as the city gears up for autumn, and all its festival glamour, and the temperatures are obligingly set to soar as they have in Februaries past, the Multicultural Festival feels more celebratory than ever.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published).
Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.