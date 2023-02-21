Rarely has one man cast such a large shadow over a Super Rugby season.
Eddie Jones is back, and it's a good thing for Australian rugby even if most players are sleeping less at night as they wait to see how his arrival impacts their World Cup ambitions.
World Cup years always add a little extra spice to the Super Rugby campaign. Players can't help but have one eye on their international hopes.
The bulk of the Wallabies' squad was pretty much locked in under former coach Dave Rennie, but his brutal axing has thrown everything into air.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham expects Jones' presence to make players anxious this year. Those who handle it best will be on the plane to France.
That's good news for some, like Noah Lolesio, who had fallen out of favour with Rennie.
You'd expect most of the regulars to keep their spots - guys like Allan Alaalatoa, James Slipper, Rob Valetini, Len Ikitau and Nic White.
Are there any Brumbies who can bolt from the wilderness this year? Maybe Tom Hooper, Corey Toole or Ben O'Donnell. Toole and O'Donnell have already played for Australia on the sevens circuit, while Hooper turned heads in his rookie season last year.
"For any young Aussie, especially a World Cup year with a new coach, everything's on the line," O'Donnell said. "I'd like to think that everyone's a chance.
"I like to see coaches pick on form, so hopefully myself or anyone in the team's putting their best foot forward throughout the year and potentially gets an opportunity to represent the Wallabies in France at the World Cup."
Hudson Creighton also impressed on the Australia A tour of Japan last year and will figure in conversations if he can get a crack at Super Rugby.
What about guys like Tom Wright, Pete Samu, Lachlan Lonergan, Nick Frost, Caderyn Neville and Darcy Swain?
They've got their foot firmly in the door, but the best part about Jones' arrival is that no one knows what will happen next.
Rob Valetini. The big No. 8 is already one of the most-feared players in the competition with his big hits in defence and damaging runs with the ball.
He will be crucial to the Brumbies' hopes of being a Super Rugby contender, and the Wallabies need him to get through the season unscathed to boost World Cup chances.
If he can stay fit and adjust his tackle technique to avoid giving away penalties, he'll stamp as one of the best players in the world this year.
In 2020 it was Noah Lolesio, in 2021 it was Rob Valetini. Last year Waratahs flanker Charlie Gamble emerged as a future superstar.
This season will be no different, with a handful of youngsters primed to rise to fame throughout the campaign.
Toole sits at the top of the list, having made the transition from sevens and produced two standout performances in the Brumbies trial matches.
Three tries and a host of line breaks saw the 22 year old firm in the race for a starting wing spot and many have predicted the Gungahlin talent to thrive this year.
There are high hopes for Billy Pollard, although the start to his season will be delayed after breaking his hand during the pre-season.
Pollard, Connal McInerney and Lachlan Lonergan will share the hooker duties after Folau Fainga'a moved to the Western Force this season.
Tom Hooper is also injured to start the year, but he was a back-row revelation last year. Charlie Cale is another who impressed during the pre-season and Wests flyer Declan Meredith is pushing for his shot at fullback. Make sure you keep your eye on him.
The Brumbies have long set the standard for Australian Super Rugby franchises and remain confident of topping the list again in 2023.
Their rivals have other ideas. The Waratahs are fresh off an unexpected quarter-final appearance in 2022 and are tipped to continue their Darren Coleman-led revival.
A host of pundits have backed the team to knock the Brumbies off their perch and they have beefed up their forward pack in a bid to out-muscle the New Zealand sides.
Plenty of intrigue surrounds the Queensland Reds in 2023, with coach Brad Thorn off-contract and facing an uncertain future.
The Western Force have endured a drastic roster overhaul but the signs are positive the Perth-based club will be competitive. Simon Cron, once regarded as the man to lead NSW back to the top, has arrived and will drive top standards in the west.
Down south, the Melbourne Rebels will look to send veteran Reece Hodge out on a high in what's likely his final year with the team. They will be without Andrew Kellaway early, but his return could provide a timely boost late in the season.
Contesting their second Super Rugby Pacific campaign, the Fijian Drua are expected to improve significantly from a trying, and COVID-affected, 2022.
If Jones is the most talked about topic in rugby, the game's rules are a close second.
After years of dwindling crowds and fan complaints regarding endless stoppages, officials have taken measures to make the sport a more entertaining spectacle.
The biggest change surrounds the television match official. They will now only intervene for serious clear and obvious dangerous play, while yellow card reviews will take place while a player is off the field.
The TMO will have eight minutes to determine if the sanction should be upgraded to a 20-minute red card, with a substitution allowed. On-field referees can still hand out red cards, with no replacement permitted.
A shot clock has been introduced for scums, lineouts and shots at goals, with the ball now required to be cleared from the ruck within five seconds.
Defensive scrumhalves can no longer cross the midline of the scrum in an attempt to create more space for attacking teams. Brumbies centre Len Ikitau said the changes will place defenders under additional pressure.
"It's going to open up a lot of attacking opportunities," Ikitau said. "It's a good rule that's added in for attacking sides but you have to defend it and we've got some structures for how we're going to defend it."
