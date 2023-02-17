The Canberra Times

Maxwell, Perry and Healy will return for The Hundred

By Ian Chadband
Updated February 17 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alyssa Healy (L) and Ellyse Perry (R) will both return to play in English cricket's The Hundred. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Cricket: Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy head the list of Australian luminaries who've been retained to play in the 2023 edition of English cricket's The Hundred competition. Birmingham Phoenix's Perry, Northern Superchargers' Healy and Trent Rockets' Alana King, who are all in South Africa spearheading Australia's T20 World Cup challenge, will all feature again in the women's 100-ball-a-side event in August. Glenn Maxwell, who played four matches for the Lord's-based London Spirit men's team last year, was named on Thursday as one of half-a-dozen Australian players who've been brought back by their franchises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.