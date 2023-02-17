Maxwell, Perry and Healy will return for The Hundred

Cricket: Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy head the list of Australian luminaries who've been retained to play in the 2023 edition of English cricket's The Hundred competition. Birmingham Phoenix's Perry, Northern Superchargers' Healy and Trent Rockets' Alana King, who are all in South Africa spearheading Australia's T20 World Cup challenge, will all feature again in the women's 100-ball-a-side event in August. Glenn Maxwell, who played four matches for the Lord's-based London Spirit men's team last year, was named on Thursday as one of half-a-dozen Australian players who've been brought back by their franchises.