Phillip traders push for pool on their turf

Phillip Business Community president Tom Adam says the ACT government needs to do more to develop Woden "south of Hindmarsh Drive" including backing a new sporting facility.
Mr Adam said there was too much focus on development north of Hindmarsh Drive, near Westfield Woden and the surrounding government buildings. But he said anything south of Hindmarsh Drive, including the business area of Phillip, struggled to get a footpath fixed.
He said as far back as 2018, the Phillip Business Community had put forward a budget submission seeking a sporting facility on the eastern side of Athllon Drive, near the intersection with Shea Street.
"There is no sporting facility in Phillip, there is none in Woden," he said.
READ MORE:
Mr Adam said he had no faith developer Geocon would keep the Phillip Swimming and Ice Skating Centre running, especially once a government-backed ice rink in Tuggeranong opened.
"There's no way Geocon is going to keep that, let's not be ridiculous," he said.
"There's an opportunity, a whole lot of land here running along Athllon Drive where we could put in a sports precinct. There's 35,000 people who live within the region around here.
"You could have a basketball stadium or a multi-purpose centre, you could put in a pool. Why is that all the others are all government and run by private institutions but there's nothing here in Woden. It doesn't make any sense."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.