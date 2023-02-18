Rudd's CPRS was complicated but not actually flawed

Felix MacNeill (Letters, February 17) asserted that the carbon pollution reduction scheme of former prime minister Kevin Rudd was "simply bad; little better than a con". In my view is was simply too complicated.
Mr MacNeill also contends that Gillard's carbon price policy was targeted by a "radical fantasist" named Tony Abbott. Again, I beg to differ.
Mr Abbott saw the carbon price, which he promptly renamed the "carbon tax", as a golden opportunity to exercise his infamous predilection for opposing for the sake of opposing, combined with a scare campaign based on the word "tax", that proved very effective.
On the subject of climate catastrophe, this is already happening. Witness the recent spate of extreme flooding all over the world; the western Europe and UK heatwave with wildfires even in England; the extreme cold in north America; and last year's huge, devastating drought in China.
Mr MacNeill's "bold brave action" must be global and is needed immediately.
Re "Canberra health bosses told 'ongoing clinical risk' of not having a permanent cancer surgery unit" (canberratimes.com.au, February 12).
We have a big hospital with staff who know what is needed to set up a specialist surgical unit. That includes the staffing, facilities and equipment. It's complicated.
Detailed planning takes time and implementation of the plans takes commitment and funding.
In the case of a Gynaecological Oncology Surgical unit, the need has been known for years and last year we were encouraged by what seemed to be a commitment to funding.
We were further encouraged knowing there was a qualified surgeon who wanted to come to Canberra. We were then appalled to learn that he was offered an obviously unacceptable contract.
I would like to know what is really going on because despite our optimism last year it seems like there has been no progress at all. Gynaecological oncologists must be very discouraged.
Let's hope they don't leave because they can't offer surgical services to their patients.
It is time to stop criticising the governor of the Reserve Bank. The economics of inflation and interest rates are beyond the understanding of the ordinary person.
We simply have to accept that higher mortgage payments, higher rent payments and higher bank profits are good.
Higher wages are bad and increased job seeker payments stimulate inflation, but tax cuts for the rich do not.
We have to take it on trust that interest rate increases in Australia will reduce the international price of gas, oil and coal, increase industrial output in China, and remove bottlenecks in the supply chain.
My choice for Australia day as always been Wattle Day, September 1.
The golden wattle (Acacia pycnantha) is our national floral emblem. It comes directly from our soil.
It is a unifying image. There is no other symbol that says so much about us and our land.
Wattles have great diversity - more than 1071 species - and resilience, just like the people who make up our great nation. Everyone is included.
January 26 is the time when parents are getting their children ready for another year at school. It should be "Youth of Australia Day".
John Metcalfe (Letters. February 14) equates the Voice to the 2018 "Coalition of the Peaks".
This can be dissolved at any time and hasn't done much to "close the gap". Stop piling up red herrings and say yes to giving the Voice the additional status of being enshrined in the Constitution.
If we do we will, for the first time, have really listened.
