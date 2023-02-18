The Canberra Times
WNBL: Record home crowd, Jade Melbourne triple-double unable to lift the Canberra Capitals over Adelaide Lightning

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
Updated February 18 2023 - 8:27pm, first published 8:00pm
A Jade Melbourne triple-double couldn't quite get the Canberra Capitals over the line. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A record home crowd and a Jade Melbourne triple-double couldn't quite get the Canberra Capitals over the line for back-to-back wins on Saturday night, as they went down 78-72 to the Adelaide Lightning in Indigenous Round.

Local News

