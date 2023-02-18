A record home crowd and a Jade Melbourne triple-double couldn't quite get the Canberra Capitals over the line for back-to-back wins on Saturday night, as they went down 78-72 to the Adelaide Lightning in Indigenous Round.
With Adelaide captain Steph Talbot injured mid-game, Marena Whittle's double-double (27 points, 14 rebounds) led a comeback for the Lightning two weeks after they were on the losing end in Canberra.
Melbourne was the standout for the Capitals once again despite the defeat, as she became one of the youngest ever in WNBL history to record a triple-double (19 points, 12 rebound, 14 assists).
The Capitals' last two-win season was in 1998 and in 2015-16, and unfortunately that record remains alive to be equalled in 2022-23 after another loss.
"Unfortunately, this was probably a step backwards for us in terms of what we've been working on and focusing on, and the joy that we've been playing with," Capitals coach Kristen Veal said following the game.
"I think we were just impacted by a lot of external things which is a lesson we'll learn.
"We need to organise the different styles of play that we have with Alex Bunton being back. We've gone from one style to another, to using two styles.
"If they waste the last two weeks of the season now, they'll regret that, so we need them to buy into this and make the most of the last few weeks."
Canberra haven't ever hung their heads despite the disappointing season, and they remained determined to end their year on a high when they arrived to the National Convention Centre on Saturday evening.
From the tip-off this didn't feel like a seventh-versus-eighth clash, and the season record home crowd of 1502 certainly created an electric atmosphere in a swinging contest.
The Capitals' had a superb work rate in rebounding and in transition in the opening quarter, and they were rewarded with a 13-point lead at the first break.
Sharpshooter Nicole Munger and Opals guard Melbourne put up nearly half of their team's first 27 points alone as the starters found a great rhythm to stun Adelaide early.
Bunton didn't start in her long-awaited return to the court from injury setbacks, but when she was subbed in for Bec Pizzey, the veteran centre had an instant impact with a three-point play.
Also back from injury was young gun Shaneice Swain, and the freshly-selected Opal was well in the action, utilising her speed and toughness with a deft lay-up off her fingertips through traffic.
As a proud Yupangathi and Gangalidda-Gooreng Gooreng woman, making her mark in Indigenous Round was no doubt especially meaningful for the 19-year-old.
Nine unanswered points for the Capitals to finish the quarter highlighted the momentum the home team had.
The Lightning were simply unable to match that energy at either end of the court and kept missing shots against some strong Canberra defence.
READ MORE:
In the second quarter Adelaide came out swinging. That lift in intensity led by Whittle put Canberra on the backfoot, and trailing by four at half-time, 41-37.
The Lightning found their three-point range and were lethal on transition, leading Capitals coach Veal fired up in the last timeout seconds before the major break.
The visitors suffered a huge loss midway through the third quarter when the heart and soul of their offence, Talbot, had to be helped off the court by trainers.
Adelaide's skipper fell hard driving to the basket, appearing to tweak her right leg, and stayed on the floor grimacing in pain before leaving the arena.
Canberra were still under pressure despite Talbot not returning to the game as the Lightning turned the screws and made scoring extremely difficult for the Capitals.
Chasing an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Sherrie Calleia, Munger and a Rae Burrell long-ranger got them close to a miracle, but the minutes melted away, and the Capitals just couldn't claw back enough points in time.
"It's special but I'm all about the team first so I would've preferred we won tonight that to have that triple-double record," Melbourne said of her outstanding performance in the loss.
"I knew how many points I was on, but I had no idea I was anywhere near that [triple-double]."
The Capitals will have a tougher job over their final two weeks of the season, facing WNBL title contenders Melbourne next Saturday, followed by Perth, with both games to be played in Canberra.
"Melbourne will be interesting. It's a nicer match-up for our big style of play so we'll have a crack at that, but to play a top-four team at the end of the season to test ourselves is enormous," Veal said.
"Hopefully we come into the next two weeks knowing it might be the last game in a Caps uniform for some, so it's an important couple of weeks."
Adelaide Lightning 78 (M.Whittle 27, J.Monroe 14) bt Canberra Capitals 72 (J.Melbourne 19, B.Smart 14)
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.