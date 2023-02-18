The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Teen basketball prodigy Alex Toohey proud to represent ACT and Australian Boomers ahead of US college adventure with Gonzaga

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
February 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Toohey is one of Canberra's most exciting young basketball products. Picture by Sports in Focus

When Canberran rising basketball star Alex Toohey arrives into Boomers camp in Melbourne to commence training on Sunday, there's one thing he can't wait to see - that Olympic "rose gold" medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.