Then you walk into The Statesman Hotel where hand-painted murals of Bob Hawke, Gough Whitlam and Nancy Buttfield by Sydney artist Lance Corlett take up the walls - which are also accompanied by images of Old Parliament House and the National Carillon. While the interiors themselves have a modern take on 1970s design - a nod to the 54 years of history that the hotel has witnessed. And also, the community that it has formed over the years.