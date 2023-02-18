The ACT's population is expected to grow by almost 100,000 people over the next decade.
All those people will need a place to live but housing supply has been a huge issue in this city.
It is clear that more needs to be done, and quickly, to shore up housing and land supply for Canberra's future.
Over recent years the territory government has pursued an aggressive urban infill policy but so far all that has delivered is unit blocks.
But what's missing is medium density properties, such as townhouses, terrace houses, dual occupancies and small unit blocks with three or four dwellings.
This is often referred to in Canberra property circles as the "missing middle".
Making changes to RZ1 blocks to allow more dual occupancies in the territory's inner suburbs is one way to ensure the territory will have enough housing to cope with the influx of people.
But it has to be done carefully.
The ACT government has already come face-to-face with issues around dual occupancies and 20 years ago the government was forced to introduce dramatic planning laws to curtail the oversized and inappropriate second properties that were popping up on residential blocks.
The Garden City Variation was introduced to protect the "special garden city character of Canberra's suburbs".
The planning law limited the number of dual occupancies allowed in any one area and a second property could only be built on blocks above 800 square metres.
Dual occupancies were also not allowed to be separately titled, meaning the houses could not be sold individually.
These planning rules are very strict and are no longer fit for purpose for a city of more than half a million people.
However, if the government does choose to relax planning rules around RZ1 blocks appropriate controls must be in place.
Preserving what Canberrans love about their suburbs is still important.
ACT chief planner Ben Ponton has said the government was exploring what "safeguards" would be implemented. It is encouraging to hear Mr Ponton say changes would not simply allow anybody to add a second home in their backyard.
The planning authority has got it wrong before. Oversized homes consuming blocks, dominating neighbours and leaving no meaningful space for trees have been a reality even under the current regime.
This time the government needs to prove it can get the right balance between tackling housing supply and protecting Canberra's garden city character.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.