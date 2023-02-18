Io is the closest moon to Jupiter, and its close orbit has led it to being the most volcanically active body in the solar system. This is because the extreme gravity of Jupiter, as well as its other moons, pull on its surface - heating it due to friction. The over 400 active volcanoes make it look a little bit like a pizza; especially images taken from the Galileo spacecraft that went to Jupiter in the 1990s. It is also a place of extremes: many of these volcanoes are higher than Mount Everest and spew out sulphur, leaving its surface covered in lava flows and frosty sulphur dioxide.