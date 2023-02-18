The Canberra Times
Sunday space | Moons of ice and fire

By Jonah Hansen
February 19 2023 - 5:30am
In 2024, NASA plans on launching the Europa Clipper, which will complete several flybys around the moon. Picture Getty Images

Everyone likes mysterious moons. The secrets of the dark side of the Moon. The Forest moon of Endor in Star Wars. The quantum moon of the game Outer Wilds. Lets delve into some of the more interesting moons of our solar system - icy wastelands and volcanic hellscapes.

