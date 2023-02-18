Everyone likes mysterious moons. The secrets of the dark side of the Moon. The Forest moon of Endor in Star Wars. The quantum moon of the game Outer Wilds. Lets delve into some of the more interesting moons of our solar system - icy wastelands and volcanic hellscapes.
First on our tour is Jupiter's moon Io. Io is one of the four Galilean moons, the four moons of Jupiter that have the award of being the first objects discovered with a telescope by Galileo in 1609. They are some of the largest non-planetary bodies in the Solar System, with Ganymede (the largest) being larger than even Mercury.
Io is the closest moon to Jupiter, and its close orbit has led it to being the most volcanically active body in the solar system. This is because the extreme gravity of Jupiter, as well as its other moons, pull on its surface - heating it due to friction. The over 400 active volcanoes make it look a little bit like a pizza; especially images taken from the Galileo spacecraft that went to Jupiter in the 1990s. It is also a place of extremes: many of these volcanoes are higher than Mount Everest and spew out sulphur, leaving its surface covered in lava flows and frosty sulphur dioxide.
On the other hand, and arguably even cooler, is the icy Galilean moon Europa. While the smallest of the Galilean moons, it is arguably the most interesting as, underneath its rocky/water-ice crust, is likely a massive water ocean. Astrobiologists (scientists who are interested in extra-terrestrial life) are very excited about this ocean, as it is one of the few places in the solar system that may harbour something akin to space fish! The surface of Europa is incredibly smooth, smoother than any other object of the solar system, hinting that the surface could be very young.
Because of the huge scientific potential of this moon, both NASA and the European Space Agency are planning missions to investigate Europa. Firstly, ESA's JUICE (Jupiter Icy moons Explorer) is scheduled to launch later this year and will reach Jupiter in 2031, with plans to complete a few flybys of Europa on its way to its main target, the moon Ganymede. Then, in 2024, NASA plans on launching the Europa Clipper, which will complete several flybys around the moon (as well as Callisto, the final Galilean moon). The aim is to use these missions to determine whether it is worth building a lander spacecraft later on.
But Europa is not the only icy moon in the solar system, with Saturn's moon Enceladus also being covered completely in ice. In fact, when NASA's Cassini spacecraft flew past Enceladus, it uncovered that there are cryo-volcanoes on the surface; showering the spacecraft with water. Subsequent flybys unearthed evidence for a large, deep ocean at the south pole with a depth of 10km. Who knows - maybe there are two moons with space fish, swimming around the two largest planets in the solar system.
So with multiple major missions from the world's space agencies primed to investigate these mysterious moons, stay tuned over the next couple of years for more exciting discoveries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.