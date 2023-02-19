Cricket ACT remains hopeful of coming to a financial agreement with Cricket Australia to help cover its liabilities under the National Redress Scheme.
The territory organisation officially became a participant in the scheme earlier this month, more than two years after it commenced the process to join the program set up to help survivors of child sexual abuse.
Cricket ACT's original application to join the National Redress Scheme was rejected by the Department of Social Services due to its inability to meet the financial obligations of the program.
The association has faced significant pressure to make amends for the pain and trauma caused by convicted paedophile Ian Harold King.
It's understood there are more than 10 victims likely to submit a claim for up to $150,000 in compensation.
Despite now being accepted into the scheme, there are fears the requirement to pay out millions could leave Cricket ACT in a financially precarious position.
Cricket Australia encouraged the organisation, and all state and territory associations, to join the National Redress Scheme, however they have not committed to providing financial assistance.
Cricket ACT chairman Greg Boorer said talks with the governing body were continuing and remained hopeful of coming to an agreement.
"Whether they help or not, has not been finalised or defined in any detail yet. Those conversations are absolutely happening," Boorer said.
"What gives me a lot of comfort is that the redress scheme, people at DSS, they've said, 'Look, we're not in the business of putting not for profit community organisations out of business, and we will work with you to find solutions'.
"It's the right thing to do and I'm really proud of the fact that Cricket ACT is absolutely not shirking their historical responsibilities here. We will work with all the various authorities, including Cricket Australia, to work through this.
"One thing I can confirm is that Cricket Australia are treating the historical child abuse cases as a whole of Australian cricket problem, not on a jurisdiction by jurisdiction basis. They've been wonderful in their support to date, and we'll continue to work with all those stakeholders to ensure that we can work through all of the detail with the various claims as they materialise, to ensure that this has the least amount of impact to the survivors.
"It's not a good thing to relive a lot of this, and we also balance that with our obligations to the thousands of young kids that love the sport of cricket, and are well looked after these days."
Cricket ACT has faced criticism from a number of survivor advocacy groups since announcing its participation in the program.
The criticism has centred around a lack of transparency surrounding the scale of abuse within the sport and a focus on the financial implications of participating.
Boorer issued a passionate defence of his organisation last week and revealed Cricket ACT officials have met with a number of survivors to help with the healing process.
The organisation is just the second cricket association to become a participant in the National Redress Scheme, after the Western Australian Cricket Association.
While Cricket Australia offered a formal apology late last year, it has left it up to the states to join the program.
Blue Knot Foundation chief executive Dr Cathy Kezelman said that stance was indefensible.
"It is problematic. We've seen thousands of institutions come on board. Institutions in which children were harmed need to step up to the plate and be accountable. We're almost five years into a 10-year scheme, to not have joined is quite indefensible," Kezelman said.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
