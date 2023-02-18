Police are calling for witnesses to a crash where a cyclist died after colliding with a motorbike in Goulburn.
A NSW Police spokesperson said that at about 11.10am on Saturday, emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a motorbike and pushbike along Crookwell Road in Goulburn.
The 57-year-old male cyclist died at the scene before emergency services arrived.
A 58-year-old male rider and 59-year-old female passenger of the motorcycle were uninjured.
Officers from the Hume Police District established a crime scene which was examined by specialist police.
The motorcycle rider was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital for mandatory testing
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
"As investigations continue police are urging anyone who may have witnessed, or has any available footage of the incident to contact Goulburn Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," the police spokesperson said.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
