Weston Creek Molonglo skipper John Rogers had a simple plan for his team.
Build pressure with the ball and play with a positive mindset with the bat.
They executed the plan to perfection on Saturday.
Weston Creek Molonglo skittled North Canberra Gungahlin for 133, Aidan Cowie taking three wickets, while Djali Bloomfield and Blake Faunce each claimed two.
Robert Trickett then produced an attacking 127* to help his side secure first innings points midway through the afternoon.
The opener combined with Rogers for a 179-run partnership that took the game away from their opponents. While the skipper fell for 78 late in the day, Weston Creek Molonglo managed to reach 3-214 at stumps.
"Robert is a stalwart these days," Rogers said. "He's been around a long time. This season he's shown he can really adapt his game to different situations.
"He's been scoring hundreds and big scores in difficult conditions. Today was a sublime innings, he really took the game away from Norths. I couldn't have asked for more from the big fella."
Saturday's performance had major implications for the first grade finals picture. Fourth-placed Weston Creek Molonglo opened up a gap on fifth-placed North Canberra Gungahlin. An outright loss will put an end to the Eagles' title hopes.
Rogers was disappointed with his team's performances with the white ball, but said they are primed for a run at the two-day title.
"The consensus in our team is the red ball is the pinnacle," he said. "The fact we're playing good cricket with a game to come before potentially finals is a good thing.
"Everyone agrees that the back end of March is the best time to be playing cricket."
Cricket ACT first grade two-day round six:
Queanbeyan 5-297 v Eastlake, ANU 253 v Western District, North Canberra Gungahlin 133 v Weston Creek Molonglo 3-214, Ginninderra 146 v Tuggeranong Valley 8-113
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
