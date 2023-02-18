The Canberra Times
A 22-year-old man has died at Gibraltar Falls less than a week after Thomas Livingstone fell to his death there

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 18 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 8:36pm
Gibraltar Falls had been closed following the death of a teenager at the site last Sunday. Picture ACT government

Another man has died at Gibraltar Falls, ACT Policing say, the second death at the site in less than a week.

