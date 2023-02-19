Jade Melbourne is a rising star with the world at her feet, but she's not about to leave the Canberra Capitals just yet.
Melbourne is one of the hottest young talents in Australian basketball.
Off-contract at the end of the season, having missed out on finals with the Capitals, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 20-year-old was tempted to try her luck at winning a WNBL championship elsewhere.
That's not the plan for Melbourne though, even if she does the WNBA season juggle too, after being drafted last year to the Seattle Storm.
"Who knows what will happen, but I will definitely be in the WNBL next season and it's most likely going to be with the Caps," she told The Canberra Times following a 78-72 loss to Adelaide on Saturday night.
"I love it here. I love the people. I'm biased, but our fans are the best.
"I've met really great people in Canberra, so I'm looking at playing here next year."
Melbourne is one of a handful of players in the current squad whose future with the team isn't locked in.
Retaining her for next season and beyond will be a priority for the Capitals, as the Opal is a beloved fan favourite as well as the team's standout leader on the court - and scarily - she's still improving every game.
Her triple-double in the defeat to Adelaide was a season highlight and Melbourne stayed back an hour after the final buzzer to sign autographs and take photos with fans.
No-one wants to see her go, not least coach Kristen Veal, despite a shake-up inevitably on the cards.
"We're looking at who we'll be asking back next year, so that's important in the last couple of weeks for us to make decisions. Unfortunately when you finish last, you can't come back with the same team," Veal said.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
