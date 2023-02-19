The centre of Canberra became a kaleidoscope of colour at the weekend as the world's cultures came together again for a celebration one stallholder hailed as "a real ending of COVID".
Hundreds of food, drink and information stalls popped up across a larger area than ever before as the National Multicultural Festival returned from a pandemic-enforced hiatus to mark its 25th anniversary.
Attendees gulped down drinks from all corners of the globe to stay cool on Sunday, as the curtain came down on three days of fun in the sun.
For the stallholders, the first "multi-culti" since 2020 was a way to not only showcase their own ways of life, but to learn about the customs of others and support those doing it tough.
At the Korean Association of Canberra stall in Ainslie Place, Sophia Kwon and Pona Kim showed off traditional hanbok dresses.
Ms Kwon donned a gown generally reserved for brides on their wedding days, as Ms Kim displayed a dress more commonly seen in everyday life.
Their stall, which sold Korean food and drink alongside other traditional products, also featured a donation box to raise money for the victims of the devastating earthquake that has killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria.
Ms Kwon said she was thrilled by the event's return after two years away, saying she was "so happy" to see people from all around the globe sharing their cultures with each other again at an expanded festival.
"It feels like a real ending of COVID," she said.
The women running the Ugandan stall in Civic Square were also grateful to be back at the festival, where Patricia Kente enjoyed participating in Saturday's parade and seeing representatives of other cultures.
"We learnt a lot," Ms Kente said on Sunday.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
