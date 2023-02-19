The Canberra Times
Kaleidoscope of colour in Civic as sun sets on 2023 National Multicultural Festival

By Blake Foden
Updated February 19 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 6:50pm
Rosette Atukwatse, Patricia Kente and Aimèe Dixson at the Ugandan stall in Civic Square. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The centre of Canberra became a kaleidoscope of colour at the weekend as the world's cultures came together again for a celebration one stallholder hailed as "a real ending of COVID".

