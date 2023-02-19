Let's define what we're talking about, first, because these aren't actually subs carrying the ultimate deterrent [SSBNs]. Instead they're the far less threatening vessels that use nuclear power for their propulsion [SSNs] which have the role of finding and sinking the SSBNs. These are two completely different strategic beasts although, importantly, it's not at all clear the Australian electorate has any understanding of this. What is, however, demonstrably true is from the moment former prime minister Scott Morrison announced the creation of AUKUS, it gave him a political trump he could use to defeat any opposition that didn't jump on board. Anthony Albanese quickly matched it and accepted nuclear submarines were exactly what this country needed. By doing this he took defence off the table as a political issue and denied Morrison a cudgel with which to beat him in the coming election.