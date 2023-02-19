For the second year in a row, Jordan Rapana's spot for the opening weeks of the NRL season is in jeopardy.
It wouldn't be a Canberra Raiders pre-season without a few hurdles and after fullback Xavier Savage's broken jaw last week, coach Ricky Stuart will now sweat on a judiciary outcome over Rapana.
The veteran Raider was put on report for a high tackle on Asu Kepaoa and sin-binned for accidental contact to the head of Adam Doueihi in the first half of their humbling 36-4 defeat to the Wests Tigers at Belmore on Sunday afternoon.
"That was not the trial we wanted and we've got a lot to work on," Raiders second-rower Hudson Young said post-game.
"Luckily we've got time to go back to training, assess what went wrong and get it right for round one.
"It's just 1 per cent areas. You can't play in 30-degree weather and keep losing the ball and expect to win defending your line the whole game.
"It's going to be hot up in Townsville, so we've got to turn it around fast."
It was fortuitous Stuart had made a late switch before kick-off, moving Rapana from fullback to the wing with Seb Kris put in his place, and Harley Smith-Shields shifted to left centre.
Because that could well be Kris's job for round one against the North Queensland Cowboys.
"I didn't get a good look [at Rapana's incidents]. He's a very experienced player so losing him would be massive but fingers crossed we don't," Young said.
"I thought Seb was pretty solid and the more time he gets [at fullback], the better he'll develop."
At Belmore the Raiders previewed tropical Queensland conditions, enduring stifling heat which may have led to the sloppy start from both sides.
It wasn't until midway through the first 40 that the Raiders found a breakthrough with a sensational passage of play that started with a Jamal Fogarty line-break and ended with Nick Cotric chipping through a kick for new hooker Danny Levi to score.
It would be the only highlight for the men in green, though.
Tim Sheens's Tigers took a half-time 10-4 lead with two unanswered tries from Junior Tupou in the corner and Tommy Talau after Rapana was sent to the bin.
Nearly all Canberra's starters put their feet up for the second half - including Rapana who was replaced by James Schiller - and the Tigers dominated play following the break, scoring twice more through Kepaoa and Charlie Staines.
Schiller had a howler defending a grubber in goal to gift David Nofoaluma an easy try, before Justin Matamua and Tupou's second of the day put the cherry on top of a confident win from last season's wooden-spooners.
The stat sheet was damning for Canberra in the loss, with a 41-23 missed tackle count against them in addition to 13 errors, seven penalties, and a poor 60 per cent completion rate.
It leaves Stuart with plenty of improvement needed from his men before their season opener in only two weeks.
"I don't think there's any need to panic but we need to get it right and it starts at training," Young, who also admitted he wasn't up to scratch, said.
"They had to play in the heat as well, so you can't put it down to that. They just had a stronger mentality and we took the shortcut too many times.
"Ricky said we've got to get it right or it's going to hurt us in Townsville."
WESTS TIGERS 36 (Junior Tupou 2, Tommy Talau, Asu Kepaoa, Charlie Staines, David Nofoaluma, Justin Matamua tries; Adam Doueihi 3, Brandon Wakeham goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 4 (Danny Levi try) at Belmore Sports Ground on Sunday.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
