Rhys van Nek moved to Canberra in the off-season in the hope of securing a contract with the ACT Brumbies.
Just a few months later, the emerging prop is in the frame for a Brumbies debut in the side's round one clash against the Waratahs.
The potential call up comes as coach Stephen Larkham navigates a handful of injuries and Rugby Australia load management requirements.
Billy Pollard, Tom Hooper and Ben O'Donnell are among the players unavailable through injury, while the team's Wallabies stars completed an abbreviated pre-season.
The Brumbies are determined to open the season with a win against their fierce rivals in Sydney and van Nek is desperate to feature in the clash.
"It would be great to play against the Tahs at the Sydney Football Stadium," van Nek said. "Growing up I was a bit of a league fan and watched a lot of big games there. To be able to have the opportunity to play there would be something else."
An Austrlian Under 20s representative in 2019, van Nek made his Super Rugby debut for the Melbourne Rebels in 2021.
He featured in five games last season before departing Victoria in search of a new opportunity.
Having grown up watching the Brumbies dominate Australian rugby, the chance to move to Canberra to join the club's Elite Development Squad proved too good to turn down.
It didn't take long for van Nek to earn a promotion to the full-time squad.
"A contract is something you want to get through pre-season, you put your head down, work as hard as you can and hopefully you get it," he said.
"(General manager) Chris Thomson called me into his office and wanted to have a word. You never really know when the boss wants to have a chat to you if it's a good thing or a bad thing.
"He said 'mate, this is what's happening' and I was stoked. As soon as I left his office I called my partner and said 'this is happening'."
In moving to Canberra, van Nek joins a talented front row group featuring the likes of Allan Alaalatoa and James Slipper.
The 23-year-old spent the pre-season soaking up as much as possible from his teammates and coaches and the gains were on display in the trials.
Van Nek started in last week's win over the Rebels in Wagga and was dominant at set-piece and in open-field play.
"Having those guys around has been unreal," he said. "Having [John Ulugia] come in, having Slips and Al, the experience they've got is unreal.
"They're so approachable as people, I can go to them and talk about anything. The amount I've learnt from Al, being a tighthead, it's the little things you don't realise, how to work off the ball. I've been soaking up everything they know."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
