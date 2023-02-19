Lachlan Lonergan can still remember the day he met former ACT Brumbies and Wallabies star Mark Chisholm.
The hooker was one of thousands of young kids to flood Canberra Stadium following a Super Rugby match and had the opportunity to shake his hero's hand.
It took Lonergan's hand years to recover from the interaction, but the lasting impression was entirely positive.
"I went to every fan day I could," he said. "We were always on to mum and dad trying to get down here.
"I still remember after one of the games we got let on to the field and I went up and shook Mark Chisholm's hand. I don't know how old I was, probably not even 10, but I think I'm just getting feeling back now.
"I met a few of the players and they were all good dudes. Now it's the other way around, it's pretty awesome."
Lonergan's interaction with Brumbies stars throughout his childhood set the platform for a future as a Brumbies and Wallabies player.
The roles were reversed on Sunday and the 23-year-old had the chance to meet the next generation at the team's fan day.
Hundreds of young families descended on Brumbies HQ to take selfies, get autographs and participate in clinics run by the players.
The morning was emerging prop Rhys van Nek's first taste of a Brumbies fan day and it was unlike anything he's experienced before in his career.
"It's absolutely unreal," van Nek said. "I've never been to something where there's been this many people come out and support us. It's crazy."
Sunday's festivities come as the Brumbies attempt to strengthen their ties within the ACT community and grow crowd numbers at Canberra Stadium.
Returning coach Stephen Larkham has been tasked with winning matches on the field and winning hearts and minds off it and the team will make regular visits to schools and junior rugby clubs throughout the season.
The Lonergan family is proof of the impact such visits can have, with older brother Ryan also a Brumbies star.
Now he's on the other side of the equation, Lachlan is determined to do his bit to encourage youngsters to take up rugby and support the region's team.
"I feel like we should have these more often," Lonergan said. "The fans watched our training session and then we get to chill out with the fans. They get to know us as people, which is really nice.
"It means when they come to watch the game they know a bit more about us than just a footy player. It works out well on both ends. We're trying to grow our game and get more people at the games, which benefits us in the long run."
The Brumbies will play their first home game of the season against the Queensland Reds on Saturday March 11.
Before then, however, they are focused on securing victories over the Waratahs and Auckland Blues in rounds one and two.
Lonergan is preparing to take on a greater role this year after the departure of veteran Folau Fainga'a at the end of last season.
The local junior is one of three hookers with Wallabies experience in the squad, creating competition for the starting role.
Youngster Billy Pollard will miss the early weeks of the season with a hand injury, with Lonergan and Connal McInerney to share the hooking duties. Veteran John Ulugia could make an unlikely appearance should either of the pair go down.
"We've got four good hookers with John in the mix now as well, so any of us can step up to do that role," Lonergan said. "If I get the opportunity to start, I'd love to take it.
"I'm happy to be in the best position to put the team first. If that's the bench, so be it. If that's not playing and the other guys playing, it is what it is. If I get the opportunity to start, I'd love it."
