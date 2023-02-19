The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government at odds with Visit Canberra over positioning of Gibraltar Falls as swimming spot

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated February 19 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gibraltar Falls, which has been closed to the public since the first of two fatalities this month. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT government does not want to permanently close Gibraltar Falls, but one of its top bureaucrats says it may need to address problematic marketing of the site after the deaths of two men on successive weekends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.