The ACT government does not want to permanently close Gibraltar Falls, but one of its top bureaucrats says it may need to address problematic marketing of the site after the deaths of two men on successive weekends.
A 22-year-old man died at the popular waterfall, south-west of Canberra, after falling off a cliff on Saturday afternoon.
He was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services, who found him unconscious in the water, were unable to revive him.
The man's death occurred despite the ACT government having closed Gibraltar Falls to the public until further notice, while it considered the adequacy of safety precautions in place at the site.
The indefinite closure was triggered by the death of Thomas Livingstone, a 19-year-old university student who is believed to have slipped while scrambling across rocks in front of the waterfall the previous Sunday.
Following the second fatality at the site within seven days, the ACT Parks and Conservation Service issued a statement on Sunday to remind the community the waterfall and walking track remained closed indefinitely.
"Signage at the location is in place to advise of the closure," the service said.
Geoffrey Rutledge, a deputy director-general at the ACT government's Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate, said rangers looked after "very large" nature parks and it was not possible for them to patrol Gibraltar Falls in order to "provide a security service".
Mr Rutledge said Gibraltar Falls had "clear signage" and barriers, which were designed to ensure people safely enjoyed the views without getting too close to dangerous cliff edges.
He added that the signage showed the government did not want people swimming there.
"We have many swimming holes in our parks," Mr Rutledge said.
"We don't consider Gibraltar Falls a swimming hole."
However, his comments appear to be at odds with a September 2022 article a publication called Broadsheet produced in partnership with the government's official tourism agency, Visit Canberra.
"If sunbaking next to a natural infinity pool at the precipice of a majestic waterfall is your idea of fun (it sounds pretty good to us), then we've found the spot," the story states, under the subheading "Cool off on the edge of Gibraltar Falls".
"Gibraltar Falls is a 50-metre waterfall in Namadgi National Park, 45 minutes' drive from Canberra city.
"To reach the top of the falls, park at the Gibraltar Falls car park off Corin Road and follow a walking track down towards the lookout.
"An informal track branches off and leads to the top of the falls.
"Gibraltar Creek gathers at the lip of the drop, creating natural pools that are perfect for a relaxing afternoon in the sun.
"It does get busy on hot days, so consider going early or late (try sunset for the perfect Instagram shot)."
Mr Rutledge was quizzed on Sunday about whether the directorate would ask the tourism agency to stop marketing Gibraltar Falls in that fashion, as a result of the recent fatalities.
"Yeah, we'll take all the precautions that we think are necessary and, if that's required, we'll do that as well," he replied.
Asked whether a permanent closure of Gibraltar Falls could be on the cards, Mr Rutledge indicated he hoped not.
"We don't want to close any of our parks," he said.
"We do so when we think there is a safety rationale for that ... what we provide is safe trails for people to enjoy our parks, and we want people to stay on those."
Visit Canberra could not be reached for comment on Sunday.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
