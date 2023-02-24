Many Australians of a certain vintage will be familiar with the story of Leonard Casley of the Hutt River Province. Starting in the early 1970s, and promoted widely for decades afterwards by a largely uncritical media, the tale of a plucky Western Australian wheat farmer-cum-bush lawyer standing up to a faceless and uncaring big government bureaucracy by declaring his property to be independent of the Commonwealth, and he its princely autocrat, became a part of Australian folklore.
In the early 2000s, the National Museum of Australia even boasted a collection Hutt River ephemera as part of its permanent display. For decades, tourists flocked to Hutt River in droves, buying Hutt River stamps, coins, banknotes, passports and titles of nobility - and being regaled by Casley's assertions that he did not pay tax to Australia.
Of course it was all largely fatuous nonsense. Hutt River was merely tolerated by its larger neighbour; it was never accepted as an independent actor in international law by Australia or any other sovereign state. Decades of "gotcha" moments engineered to prove the imagined veracity of Casley's claims meant nothing once the nonagenarian prince died in 2019, whereupon the ATO began actively pursuing a half-century's worth of unpaid income taxes (worth some $3 million), and the entire Hutt River project promptly collapsed in a heap.
Readers may be less aware, however, that Hutt River is merely one example of a global phenomenon; eccentric individuals declaring their homes to be independent nation states, and assuming the prerogatives of sovereign heads of state, is neither a new nor a particularly uncommon notion. The earliest examples date to the beginning of the 19th century, and Australia has since become particularly noteworthy as an international hotbed of this sort of activity.
In recent decades the term "micronation" has entered colloquial parlance to describe any entity that purports to be or has the appearance of being an independent sovereign state, but is neither independent, sovereign nor a state. Many thousands of them exist ephemerally, online, whereas those that have managed to successfully project their activities into the corporeal world may be counted in the hundreds.
Notable Australian examples other than Hutt River include the Independent State of Rainbow Creek, near Cowwarr, Victoria, and the Province of Bumbunga, near Snowtown, South Australia - both active in the 1980s. The former was created as a result of a dispute between a group of farmers and a state government instrumentality over the erosion of farmland allegedly caused by the construction of a bridge, while the latter was an attempt to preserve one tiny corner of the Australian landmass as a loyal outpost of the British Empire in the face of a perceived rising tide of republicanism.
Closer to home, the verdant reaches of the NSW Southern Highlands have been home to a clutch of lesser-known - but no less interesting - micronations.
In the early 1970s, a wealthy property owner in Kangaroo Valley began advertising the existence of, and inviting investment in, the Principality of Little Scotland in the Swiss press. The plans included the construction of a substantially-sized castle, which was to be rented as a wedding and events venue. The result was confusion and consternation at the highest levels of government in both Canberra and Zurich. The episode only concluded when the self-declared monarchs of Little Scotland died in a mysterious car crash in northern Italy.
Few of the thousands of weekly visitors to the famed Robertson Pie Shop will realise that the building and its surrounds is in fact the Principality of Laird's Corner; the former owner declared independence in a fit of pique after his submission of development plans scribbled onto the back of a beer coaster was rejected by council. The building signage still prominently identifies the site's micronational heritage, although the current owner is rather less invested in asserting the sovereign rights claimed by their predecessor.
The Principality of Dubeldeka continues into the present day. It occupies historic Braemar House, on the old Hume Highway at Mittagong. Prince Vas and Princess Doreen Khandekar declared independence more than a decade ago, after a disagreement with Wingecaribee Shire Council over the siting of sewer pipes adjacent to their property.
Micronations are in many ways an affectation of wealthy and privileged first world democracies; they take significant amounts of time, energy and money to establish, and they rely on the broad tolerance of local authorities to sustain. It is telling that there are no micronations in sub-Saharan Africa, south Asia, China or Central America, and very few in South America. They nonetheless remain a subject of social, and academic interest - not to mention a degree of wry amusement.
For my own part, as head of state of the Empire of Atlantium (which at 0.76 sq kilometres, is the second-biggest country in Australia), I remain committed to the policy of pragmatic non-confrontation that has characterised our relations with the Commonwealth since our foundation in 1981. I would also like to point out that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and I both maintain residences in Marrickville, Sydney, so the likelihood of a meeting of both of Australia's heads of government remains an ever-present possibility.
