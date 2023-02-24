The Canberra Times
How To Rule Your Own Country by Harry Hobbs and George Williams review - an entertaining account of our own 'micronations'

By George Cruickshank
February 25 2023 - 12:00am
Emperor George II enthusiastically waves the Atlantium flag at the Capitaline Column. Photo: Tim the Yowie Man
  • How to Rule Your Own Country, by Harry Hobbs and George Williams. NewSouth, $34.99

Many Australians of a certain vintage will be familiar with the story of Leonard Casley of the Hutt River Province. Starting in the early 1970s, and promoted widely for decades afterwards by a largely uncritical media, the tale of a plucky Western Australian wheat farmer-cum-bush lawyer standing up to a faceless and uncaring big government bureaucracy by declaring his property to be independent of the Commonwealth, and he its princely autocrat, became a part of Australian folklore.

