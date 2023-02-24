Notable Australian examples other than Hutt River include the Independent State of Rainbow Creek, near Cowwarr, Victoria, and the Province of Bumbunga, near Snowtown, South Australia - both active in the 1980s. The former was created as a result of a dispute between a group of farmers and a state government instrumentality over the erosion of farmland allegedly caused by the construction of a bridge, while the latter was an attempt to preserve one tiny corner of the Australian landmass as a loyal outpost of the British Empire in the face of a perceived rising tide of republicanism.