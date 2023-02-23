March 15: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Alison Pennington will be in conversation with Amy Remeikis on Pennington's new book Gen F'd?. How Young Australians Can Reclaim Their Uncertain Futures. Pennington shows how the most educated generation in Australia's history stands to be the first generation worse off than their parents, and gives young people the tools to create the change we need. 6-7pm, T2 Theatre Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.