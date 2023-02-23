The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from February 25, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Therapist author Hugh Mackay. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Events

February 28: At The Book Cow at 6.30pm the ACT Branch of the Children's Book Council will celebrate the announcement of the council's Book of the Year Awards Notables List. $10 includes nibbles. See: bookcow.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.