It was the most famous of all diplomatic gifts, the Trojan Horse, the wooden horse given in 1250 BCE by the Greeks to the Trojans, which led to the popular phrase "beware of Greeks bearing gifts".
British career diplomat Paul Brummell documents this and many more in his engaging book.
Like the Greek horse, gifts can go wrong in other ways. Mali's 2013 gift of a baby camel to French President Franois Hollande ended up, by mistake, in a traditional tagine. China's panda diplomacy was a feature of the second half of the 20th century, most famously in 1972 when two pandas were flown to Washington after President Nixon's historic visit to Beijing.
Diplomatic gifts can also be large in scale, notably the Statue of Liberty which was given to the people of America by France in 1884. There are now strict rules in America, and indeed Australia, on the giving and receipt of diplomatic and official gifts.
A scandal erupted in France in 1979 after it was learned that, earlier in the decade, Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, then finance minister of France, had received several gifts of diamonds from Jean-Bédel Bokassa, the tyrannical president of the Central African Republic. Giscard subsequently claimed he had sold them on to raise funds for humanitarian purposes, but this was disputed by the relevant charities.
In total financial contrast, recent Australian donations seems to have favoured RM William boots, evidenced in Brummell's penultimate chapter. In 2008, Kevin Rudd gave the President of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, a pair of boots "to showcase Australian tradition and craftsmanship".
Yudhoyono may have been surprised when he was given another pair by Tony Abbott in 2013; Brummell hopes Yudhoyono "had become a fan of the footwear". Abbott would provide yet another pair to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014, and then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull similarly donated a pair to President Donald Trump in 2018.
Barack Obama also seemed to have had a penchant for repeating the diplomatic gift; Brummell notes that Obama gave David Cameron in 2014 an lithograph by leading American artist Ed Ruscha, and two months later, Tony Abbott was also given a work by the same artist. Abbott reciprocated with a surfboard and yet another pair of boots!
Brummell acknowledges diplomatic gifts can be a "comedic footnote to international relations", highlighted by the straw penis-sheath given to the Duke of Edinburgh on a visit to Vanuatu in 2010. One wonders what the Queen made of that gift.
