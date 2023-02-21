This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The room is dark and airless, the curtains closed to keep out the daylight and all its promise. All eyes are on the screen. No one speaks. All ears on the breathless commentary, as Ashley Mallett sends another ball spinning down the pitch. A muffled sigh as it's deflected harmlessly.
All ears except mine. I just want to scream. To run out into the sunshine and go searching for lizards, grasshoppers, yabbies. To explore the nearby nature reserve. To ride our bicycles. Go to the local swimming pool. Hang out in the mall. Anything to make the last days of the school holidays memorable. Anything to break free of this glue which binds us to the box in the darkened loungeroom.
Anything but cricket.
It's an activity so dull its commentators need to fill air time discussing the seagulls on the pitch. Or reminisce about their puerile antics when on tour in their glory days. Or, worse, blather on endlessly about averages. A statistics or trainspotters conference would be more entertaining.
If the jacked up, limited over, day-night, night-day short forms of the game fail to inspire, longform test cricket is sheer torture. It goes for days. On and on and bloody well on.
Each to their own, I hear you say, you don't have to watch it.
Well, I don't but this old game of empire still invades my news pitch with endless commentary and hand wringing. Never mind people are struggling to put food on the table or keep the roof over their head. The real national emergency is those Indians. They're demolishing us and, as Australians, we ought to be ashamed. Old "legends" are dusted off to tut-tut about where we're going wrong.
There's the nasty side to this legacy of colonialism - the sledging. It's all part of the game, a grizzled old sports reporter once growled, when I questioned it. It's part of the mind game to distract batsmen, he insisted, always has been, always will be. Whole web pages are devoted to the practice. Apparently, abuse is fine, as long as it's not racist, but is it sporting? Is it just not cricket? If half the sledges were uttered in any other workplace, there'd be a rash of dismissals of a different and more permanent nature.
Then there's the off-pitch sledging. I read with sad interest The Age's Andrew Wu's account of the racism he'd endured covering a test series in India. His crime was his Chinese surname. His trolls were Indian cricket fans. It was a sad reminder of the childhood taunts I copped whenever Australia and India faced off against each other. My crime: I had an Indian stepfather. My trolls: kids like me. Out would come the curry jokes, the bad imitations of the Indian accent and the insults. All directed at a boy who really didn't give a toss about who won or lost.
To be fair, cricket has bridged divides at times.
Revealing I'm Australian in India has often led to enthusiastic, one-way conversations about Ricky Ponting and Brett Lee and their batting and bowling averages. I've always smiled politely but never known what these sudden friends were talking about. Little wonder in this cricket obsessed country of 1.4 billion people the Indian Premier League is worth about $7.7 billion.
And on the beach, when the border collie takes up position at silly mid-off and makes the catch, friendly banter often follows - as well as a bit of sledging when he refuses to return the ball.
Most importantly it's bridging the gender divide, with women's cricket now worth a motza. The Indian Women's Premier League recently sold five franchises for $811 million. Australia's own Ash Gardner topped the talent auction with a bid of $588,000 - not bad for a three-week tournament.
Cricket's here to stay, evolving from its sleepy, time-soaking test format into something faster, more colourful and appealing. And, who knows, perhaps the elevation of the women's game might take some of the nastiness out of it.
Too late for me, though. I'm sticking to my vow to never let it ruin a summer's day again.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Are you a cricket tragic? What is it about the game that appeals? Can test cricket survive given the growth of the short form game? Is sledging acceptable? Do you get frustrated with friends and family members who watch cricket endlessly over summer? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Taxpayers can expect an increase to the amount they can claim back for working from home expenses but the "devil is in the detail" with the latest tax office changes, according to an accounting firm. The Australian Tax Office has announced an increase to the fixed rate for working from home tax deductions that will see the claim amount increase from 52c to 67c per work hour. But experts say the new changes may catch some taxpayers "off guard" because of the additional record keeping that is involved.
- Extreme and severe heatwave warnings are forecast for Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania this week. Temperatures in South Australia and Western Australia have nudged over 40 degrees, with some towns forecast to keep climbing until mid-week. The heatwave will move along the south coast of the country, with severe weather hitting Melbourne and Hobart by the weekend.
- Voters from the Aston electorate will head to the polls on April Fools' Day to select their replacement for outgoing Victorian Liberal MP Alan Tudge. House of Representatives Speaker Milton Dick has set the date for Saturday, April 1, with candidate nominations to close on Thursday, March 9.
THEY SAID IT: "To me, cricket is a simple game. Keep it simple and just go out and play." - Shane Warne
YOU SAID IT: On fires following floods, Garry says: "Luckily, we live in a bushfire free area but 10 or so years ago, a fire started under the nearby coal mine, breaking through the surface and into the bush and spread southwards eventually reaching the coast and taking out lives, livelihoods and homes and we were cut off and lost power for several days. Not many years later, rains and storms dropped trees across our roads and playgrounds by the dozen and there were more power losses. All in all over the past 20 years it has been storms then bushfires, then storms and bushfires, in other words, fairly normal, or as the famous song goes 'This is Australia'."
And in response to Garry's story about Italian migration to Australia, Paula says: "My first experience of Italian immigration would have been when I was a toddler. My father had a tobacco farm at Dalbeg, Queensland, in the post-war years. My sisters used to act as waitresses for the mess hall; my mother cooked. Mum would say, 'Greek or Italian?' and serve up the required dish. The young men came across the world to start new lives, and helped to build our industries. We now know that tobacco is harmful, but we didn't know it then. A bit later, Mum and Dad moved to Sydney. We lived next to an Italian family in Bankstown. They were so generous in sharing their delicious food. One day - probably at kindergarten age - I sniffed a scent bottle and the rubber stopper went up my nose. The Italian father took Mum and me to the hospital. Again, kindness. Now, at pension age, I am a student of the beautiful Italian language."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.