And in response to Garry's story about Italian migration to Australia, Paula says: "My first experience of Italian immigration would have been when I was a toddler. My father had a tobacco farm at Dalbeg, Queensland, in the post-war years. My sisters used to act as waitresses for the mess hall; my mother cooked. Mum would say, 'Greek or Italian?' and serve up the required dish. The young men came across the world to start new lives, and helped to build our industries. We now know that tobacco is harmful, but we didn't know it then. A bit later, Mum and Dad moved to Sydney. We lived next to an Italian family in Bankstown. They were so generous in sharing their delicious food. One day - probably at kindergarten age - I sniffed a scent bottle and the rubber stopper went up my nose. The Italian father took Mum and me to the hospital. Again, kindness. Now, at pension age, I am a student of the beautiful Italian language."