Everyone has at least one person in their phone's address book that is distinguished not only by their name, but by a descriptor.
As comedian Sam Silla pulls out his phone to dial in his on-stage partner in crime Taylor Coughtrie for the interview, it turns out even though the pair perform regularly together, he's still listed as "Taylor comedy".
It's nice to know that no matter how many shows these comedians do together, they're still like everyone else - listing each other in their phones with descriptors.
"I did look for a mullet emoji to add to the contact as well, but they didn't have one," Silla says.
In the grand scheme of things, the comedians have been performing together for a relatively short period of time.
Both started their comedy careers separately, meeting each other at a gig at The Basement through mutual friends (and comics) in recent years.
But when they did, it was like something just clicked, comedically. And after a few smaller gigs around the capital, the duo are coming back together on the stage next month for the Canberra Comedy Festival, with their show Opposite of Adults.
And while they have more than half-a-century of life experience between them, the duo still have that one thing in common - they may be grown up on paper, but in reality they're the opposite of adults.
For Coughtrie - who has recently moved out of his hometown of Canberra for the first time - a lot of this is coming at a time where he's still trying to work out life in a new city.
"What I'm noticing is that I'm changing in certain ways as I'm getting older, and things like wanting to be a dad and getting married, things that I never used to like, now I do, and vice versa," 27-year-old Coughtrie says.
"So in the show I'm talking a lot more about living a life that's almost the opposite of being an adult. We know we're adults, but I just feel like we're not, so I'm just trying to figure that out."
Meanwhile, Silla is weeks into life as a new parent, facing down fatherhood in Canberra, 17,000km from the place where he once called home.
"For me coming from England, it's easy to see what the differences are here in Australia," he says.
"Obviously also now diving into parenthood, I'm not looking a little bit into my own upbringing - my dad's African so there's a lot of cultural differences there and obviously, bringing that comedy element into that. So that's what I'm bringing to the stage.
"This is our first time doing a festival show together - but we've done a bunch of shows at a place called Gang Gang on the northside. One thing that we've always done really well is we know the importance of leading on to the next comedian.
"We have a really good flow where when one person goes on they've built up a good rapport with the audience and when the next person that comes on, it keeps that momentum going."
Sam Silla and Taylor Coughtrie will bring Opposite of Adults to the Canberra Theatre on March 18. For tickets go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au. Canberra Comedy Festival runs from March 16 to 26. Go to canberracomedyfestival.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
