The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Sam Silla and Taylor Coughtrie bring their show, Opposite of Adult, to Canberra Theatre for 2023 Canberra Comedy Festival

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
February 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Coughtrie and Sam Silla are bringing their show to the Canberra Comedy Festival. Picture supplied

Everyone has at least one person in their phone's address book that is distinguished not only by their name, but by a descriptor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.