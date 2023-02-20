Is it possible to have love at first sight when it comes to food?
Something that looks so good that you immediately know you're going to enjoy it?
It's hard to say if Alex O'Brien felt that way about the squid ink risotto at Mirna - the bistro at the Croatian Club - but he did know that it was something that he had to have on the menu.
O'Brien, who has just taken over the club's bistro with business partner Alex Royds, says it was something about the dish that looked unlike anything else he'd seen.
"As soon as you looked at it, you're just like, that's a cool dish," he says.
"And it is super tasty. I find with a lot of seafood stuff, it can be overpowering - you get like those big flavours in there. This is not too hectic. It's really subtle. So that was one that as soon as I saw it, I was like that needs to be on the menu."
Mirna was a bit of a culinary shift for both O'Brien and Royds. The pair - who also own Melted Toasted Sandwich Emporium in Fyshwick - were not necessarily looking at getting into Croatian food. However, having had the recently closed Melted Toasted Sandwich Emporium food truck outside of the Croatian Club, they were given the opportunity to take over the bistro. And while neither of them is of Croatian background, they decided to give it a crack anyway.
"It's weird, because - like French food or Italian food - there's not a lot of Croatian cookbooks," O'Brien says.
"So it's hard to find that kind of stuff. And the ones that I did find, it's just written-out recipes, which don't specify too much stuff. But with the internet now, it's pretty easy to find recipes on blogs, and I watched a lot of YouTube videos for inspiration as well.
"I just got stuck into that over the Christmas break and then every dish that I thought would be good, I just cooked at home for my family. There's four of us - with a grandma as well - so if everyone here is going to like it, then it'd be good for what we want to do here. Make it pretty approachable for everyone."
As well as the risotto, the menu also includes pork and rice cabbage rolls braised in a tomato sauce with mash and garlic yoghurt - a well-known Croatian dish known as sarma - barbecue baby squid with lemon zest, garlic and parsley, and a pork, ham and cheese schnitzel.
"It's been a matter of balancing keeping the Croatians happy and trying something a bit more modern," O'Brien says.
"The older Croatians are sort of set in their ways. They've been coming here and having something done a certain way for so long, but the new guys that have taken over the club, they wanted to revamp it and make it a bit more modern. And that's the road we want to go as well.
"That was one of the things at the start, we tried to make it very Croatian and name everything in the Croatian way. But because we wanted to make it a bit more modern and we weren't sticking to the traditional recipes, the suggestion that the Croatians had was to just write it, how it is, and not use their names for dishes. Because that's where some people getting upset because it was like 'This isn't like the sarma that I used to have when I was a kid'. So it's keeping the balance."
Mirna is open Wednesday to Saturday.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
