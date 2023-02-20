"That was one of the things at the start, we tried to make it very Croatian and name everything in the Croatian way. But because we wanted to make it a bit more modern and we weren't sticking to the traditional recipes, the suggestion that the Croatians had was to just write it, how it is, and not use their names for dishes. Because that's where some people getting upset because it was like 'This isn't like the sarma that I used to have when I was a kid'. So it's keeping the balance."