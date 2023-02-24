The Canberra Times

Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship

February 25 2023 - 12:00am
Removal of "offensive" words in some of Roald Dahl's books is being labelled "censorship". Picture Getty Images

Critics are accusing the British publisher of Roald Dahl's classic children's books of censorship after it removed colourful language from works such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda to make them more acceptable to modern readers.

