Song and dance offers safety for regional LGBTQIA+ people

Growing up as a queer kid in the country, author Michael Burge has certainly faced his fair share of trials and tribulations, which, he says, were often tempered by the love and acceptance he received from family.
"My mum was an ally, and my country grandmother, my dad's mum, would make the most exquisite clothes for my dolls," he said.
Reminiscing about a night spent showing off his butterfly costume as a young child attending a local dance, Michael said he was lucky to realise now, as an adult, that he had never felt shame about dressing up.
"There was always a sense of shame on the edges, but it never fully manifested for me, and I realise how lucky I was in that regard because I know that's not everybody's experience."
Michael said his general enthusiasm for life, coupled with a lisp, had many of his peers label him from a young age, well before he even knew what being gay meant.
"You do know that you're different and, in a sense, that you might be the only boy, or one of a few boys, who are that way. There was always this ever-present feeling that I couldn't 100 per cent be myself at any point in time."
After moving away from Inverell, NSW, to the Blue Mountains at the age of 10, Michael said it was accessing popular culture which allowed him to feel most like himself, heading off to the primary school dance as cross-dressing Corporal Klinger from the hit 1970s television show M*A*S*H.
"I was able to draw validation in that little bit of diversity because it was on the television every night of the week. I think popular culture was the place where a lot of gay men of my generation certainly found some validation, and thank goodness those things were there for us."
Like many LGBTQIA+ people, Michael said his experience growing up and coming out in regional Australia was centred around community events filled with dance, music and art.
"I'm sure that bringing WorldPride to Sydney will have the same effect, and it will reach right into the rural and regional communities of Australia." Michael said larger regional celebrations, such as The Broken Heel Festival at Broken Hill and The Rainbow on the Plains Festival at Hay, were also helping to change attitudes.
"There's also more grassroots micro-events coming up, but some country events are much, much bigger than that," he said. "They are sponsored by local councils and by local and regional companies - and they're making a huge impact for young queer people in the bush."
Community advocacy and volunteer-led initiatives are at the heart of many of these events, with Michael commending those who seek to get involved. "I really do take my hat off to the community advocates. I think change will be very swift from this point on."
Though many in regional and rural Australia may not have the opportunity to head to WorldPride in Sydney, Michael said it was important for more isolated communities to acknowledge the event's significance.
"You don't have to make a big splash ... unless you want to," he said with a chuckle. "You can just have a rainbow flag in your window at home, your car or on social media. It's still a very powerful symbol, and it says a lot without saying much at all."
While WorldPride 2023 will run from February 17 to March 5, Michael emphasised that 'pride' was not confined to just a couple of weeks in a year or large cities like Sydney.
"We don't have to confine our pride to those couple of weeks," he said. "I want to find other events and new events that are in and around the rural community and to take that sense of pride that we feel during WorldPride and carry it forward into the rest of the year and the rest of the decade."
An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.
An experienced multi-platform journalist, Kate is focused on the issues that impact national food sovereignty. Presented with the 2015 Rural Press Club award for excellence in rural print journalism, Kate is passionate about telling 'the story behind the produce' to close the gap between consumers and growers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.