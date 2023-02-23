This new exhibition at ANCA Gallery brings together the work of artists Helen Stark and Bridget Baskerville with works about personal and community connections to time and place, locational identity and socio-environmental relationships. Stark's work is a response to the destruction of the 2019-20 bushfires in which her home was one of those destroyed. Her glass works explore the cyclical nature of the natural world and the eternal cycle of birth, death and renewal. Baskervile explores the social value of water in her home town of Kandos and the way this interconnects with the history, ecology, community and identity of place. The artists are the 2022 winners of the ANCA Emerging Artist Support Scheme (EASS) Exhibition Award. The exhibition runs until March 5. See: anca.net.au.