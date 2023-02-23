This new exhibition at ANCA Gallery brings together the work of artists Helen Stark and Bridget Baskerville with works about personal and community connections to time and place, locational identity and socio-environmental relationships. Stark's work is a response to the destruction of the 2019-20 bushfires in which her home was one of those destroyed. Her glass works explore the cyclical nature of the natural world and the eternal cycle of birth, death and renewal. Baskervile explores the social value of water in her home town of Kandos and the way this interconnects with the history, ecology, community and identity of place. The artists are the 2022 winners of the ANCA Emerging Artist Support Scheme (EASS) Exhibition Award. The exhibition runs until March 5. See: anca.net.au.
In this exhibition at Studio Altenburg in Braidwood, artists Sandra Shrubb, Basil Hall and Slavica Zivkovic share small moments of their conversations, a foundation of individual thoughts that have added significant clarity during the creative process. Hall's focus during lockdown addressed the humanity he began to see in trees - faces, expressions, limbs. Shrubb aimed to present framed insights, making the invisible visible and finding beauty in the smallest of things. And for Zivkovic, the narrative that forms her imagery oscillates between the internal and external world, pinpointing observations, emotions, and experiences. The exhibition finishes on March 25. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.
Judith Clingan's multimedia work is subtitled An artist's musings on AGEING and THE END OF LIFE, from the point of view of women. Clingan interviewed many women aged 79 and older about their thoughts on the ageing process and the end of life, which led to her writing the script, 14 short pieces of music and a series of visual images to create an ambience blending humour, grief and transcendence. The Threshold will be performed in the chapel of the Australian Centre for Christianity and Culture on Saturday March 4 at 4pm and 8pm and Sunday March 5 at 11am. See: trybooking.com/CFOAV.
VIEW2023 features works by Emily April O'Neill, Aidan Gageler, Harry Merriman, Gabriela Renee, Aaron Sun, April Widdup and Chenfei Xiao. Curated by Gabrielle Hall-Lomax, it is an annual celebration of emerging talent, all from the ACT region. This year's edition delves into the themes of cultural identity, the queer body, and the environment through a diverse array of multimedia installations, traditional and non-traditional photo media, and animation. It will be opened at PhotoAccess Gardens on Thursday March 2 at 6pm by writer, researcher and ANU Head of Photography and Media Arts, Katrina Sluis. It ends on April 15. For more information on the exhibition, visit photoaccess.org.au.
Acting for the fun of it enters its 33rd year in Canberra with four distinct courses designed for performing arts teachers, final-year secondary college drama students, professional and amateur actors and members of the community who wish to get in touch with their creative passion through the art of acting and ensemble building. The course director is Canberra Times theatre critic Peter Wilkins. The first course for 2023, Acting Techniques, starts on Thursday March 25 at 7pm at the Hedley Beare Centre for Teaching and Learning at 51 Fremantle Drive, Stirling, and runs until April 27. Contact Peter Wilkins at peterwilkins@grapevine.com.au or on 0408 034 373.
This 1988 movie about the ups and downs in the long friendship of two women who met as children has a bit of a cult following. When they reach adulthood, Bette Midler plays singer CC and Barbara Hershey plays lawyer Hillary who are always there for each other. You might shed a tear or two. Among the songs sung by Midler is the indelible Wind Beneath My Wings. A 35mm print will screen at the Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Sunday February 25 at 2pm. See: nfsa.gov.au.
The 2023 Enlighten Festival - the 13th - begins on Friday March 3 and includes favourite events like City Illuminations, Canberra Balloon Spectacular and Lights! Canberra! Action! In its second week Pride Weekend celebrates LGBTIQA+ pride. See: enlightencanberra.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
