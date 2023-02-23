The Canberra Times
Capital Life: Enlighten, exhibitions and acting classes are highlights of Canberra's arts scene

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
February 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Helen Stark, Regeneration, 2022. Picture by David Paterson

Of Place and Time

This new exhibition at ANCA Gallery brings together the work of artists Helen Stark and Bridget Baskerville with works about personal and community connections to time and place, locational identity and socio-environmental relationships. Stark's work is a response to the destruction of the 2019-20 bushfires in which her home was one of those destroyed. Her glass works explore the cyclical nature of the natural world and the eternal cycle of birth, death and renewal. Baskervile explores the social value of water in her home town of Kandos and the way this interconnects with the history, ecology, community and identity of place. The artists are the 2022 winners of the ANCA Emerging Artist Support Scheme (EASS) Exhibition Award. The exhibition runs until March 5. See: anca.net.au.

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

