ACT needs a planning commission and a planning panel

Thank you for the front-page article "The return of the duplex" and the editorial "Safeguards essential for RZ1 changes" (canberratimes.com.au, February 19).
You point out we have been through all this before, resulting in the "garden city variation" introduced to protect the "special garden city character of Canberra's suburbs".
It actually worked, but is again under threat.
As you say, it is encouraging that the chief planner is exploring appropriate "safeguards" but, as you also say: "The planning authority has got it wrong before".
In fact the planning authority now regularly gets it wrong, in devising inappropriate policies and in approving development applications that do not comply with its own plan.
Why would we trust this mob not to get it wrong again? It is time the ACT had a planning commission for approving planning strategies and policies and an independent, expert local planning panel for dealing with contentious DAs.
Re: "The return of the duplex", (canberratimes.com.au, February 19) and that date's editorial.
The ACT government is looking at an emerging, more sympathetic approach to town planning, called "Urban Transect"; its intent being "to help address the different ways people like to live, providing different urban environments appropriate to the location and the people who live there" (Appendix to the Draft Territory Plan).
We're told Transect won't replace Residential Zoning. But it should, and, reading between the lines, it will; hopefully making housing less the plaything of developers, and therefore mostly qualitatively better and more affordable.
The Appendix explains that Transect does not encompass the extant RZ2 Zone, a dumbed-down, divisive approach to "densification", resulting in incongruous, garden-destroying second houses in back yards. RZ2 redevelopment has not taken off here, and reported planning modifications probably won't help.
Transect appears to seek to generally preserve established suburban single-dwelling environments; and looks to more suitable locations for progressively denser residential development, mixed with other compatible uses.
Many older ACT suburbs, like Kambah, with some connectivity improvements, already achieve that, and should not be destroyed with crude forms of "densification", often requiring expensive utilities upgrades.
The return of the duplex report ("More dual occupancies could be allowed in low density areas, Ben Ponton and Mick Gentleman say", canberratimes.com.au, February 19) was misleading.
There is no need for a new planning system to have more duplexes. The government could have used the outcomes from the 1022 Mr Fluffy blocks to analyse what works and what doesn't.
You only have to look around to see that those blocks where a large proportion of green space remains, works, and those where the whole block is covered with impervious material doesn't. It is not rocket science.
All the government has to do is mandate the planting area needed for high-quality duplexes in low-density residential areas. It could do that now, but instead it seems intent on reinventing the wheel and making everything more complicated than it need be.
There is a clear need for more competent and transparent government policy setting and management of Canberra's public pool provision that also guarantees timely support for frontline operators and the maintenance and renewal of essential pool infrastructure ("Managers of five public pools want to get out", canberratimes.com.au, February 19).
A growing population in a large and increasingly hot inland city needs easy access to public swimming facilities seven days a week all year round, for health, wellbeing, rehabilitation, recreational and sporting purposes.
Any more ministerial mumbling and fumbling on top of a whole-of-government reluctance to enthusiastically commit to improving and adding to Canberra's public pool assets, will hardly be a vote winner in 2024.
The health, wellbeing, city services and sport ministers should show that they are working collectively to prioritise and ensure continuity of reliable, conveniently situated, and well-run public pools, as well as factoring in good lead times needed for the special preparation of outside pools before the opening of the next summer season in October.
Stephen Barnett (Letters, February 16) wants the words "of significance" to be restored to the Voice legislation as modified by Prime Minister Albanese. This was on the grounds that these words make the legislation clearer and less susceptible to dispute in the High Court.
The problem is that "of significance" is not an absolute: it is a matter of judgment, and is also susceptible to "blockages" caused by High Court disputation.
Like all of the central bankers around the world at present, RBA Governor Dr Lowe appears wedded to the concept that tight labour markets (i.e. low unemployment) put upward pressure on wages and prices thereby causing inflation.
It's all based on an increasingly discredited model known as the Phillips curve, named for the NZ economist who first described it way back in 1958.
Put very simply, it means that to control inflation, the unemployment rate has to increase. Granted, Dr Lowe and others have named the war in Europe as one of the key factors in the current inflationary spiral, but given they can't do anything about that, all they've got is the Phillips model.
Mario Stivala (Letters, February 16) wants me to suggest criteria for appointing a new RBA governor. He's worried that what is "current (thinking) might not apply by the time Dr Lowe's term expires in September".
Given that economists and government economic policy makers have clung so tightly for so long to use of the Philips curve model despite evidence of its lack of effectiveness as a policy tool, I don't share Mario's concern.
I do believe, however, that Treasurer Jim Chalmers has shown himself very capable of formulating the criteria for appointing Dr Lowe's replacement without my help.
Nor would it surprise me in the least if, after taking into account the recommendations of the current review of the performance of the Reserve Bank and the guidelines that underpin its decisions, Dr Chalmers' criteria were to focus on economists whose thinking had moved on from complete reliance on the Philips curve model.
The RBA should bear the sole burden of fighting inflation using the cash rate. It really is a blunt instrument.
The government could also act to rein in inflation and encourage income equity.
It could decrease spending but that is impractical given community needs are great.
Instead the government should introduce windfall profit charges, levies on energy producers, a billionaires' tax; and a crackdown on multi-nationals shifting profits overseas.
It could also ditch the legislated Stage 3 tax cuts, costing some $300 billion, or offset them with a levy on high income earners.
The overpayment of firms whose profits rose during the COVID crisis should be rectified by retrospective legislation.
The RBA should not rely solely on monetary policy. It could advise the government to use some fiscal measures to complement its actions. This could help mortgagees.
Shingles is an unpleasant complaint with effects varying among patients. A neighbour, although vaccinated some years ago, became very unwell when she contracted it again.
As I, too, was vaccinated in the past, I asked a doctor about a second dose of the vaccine and discovered that only patients aged 71 to 79 may receive a free second vaccination until October 31.
Thus I and others over 79 are excluded from free vaccination. It is possible to be vaccinated for a fee of $300.
This is an example of age discrimination, presumably to save Department of Health funds and not for the good of all Australians.
Re: "Street art puts towns on the map" (canberratimes.com.au, February 18).
Alas, one person's meat is another's poison. I find silos and brickwork better unadorned.
Why do newspapers keep espousing graffiti as "art"? Those works would be better painted on the artist's bedroom wall, to be viewed only by consenting adults.
The Coalition would love a free kick through diverting public anger around Philip Lowe and onto Labor. How about some blow-back for the person or persons who appointed Lowe?
I cannot help but feel that extra-terrestrials may have landed in the Americas as early as 1492.
Peter Dutton's belated apology will be genuine only if and when he gives an unconditional yes to the Voice.
Turkiye's request, more than eight months ago, that it be called this name officially, is no different to Ceylon wanting to be known as Sri Lanka or Burma as Myanmar (Letters, February 16). Countries, like people, do change their names, Michael Warrington.
Depending which ACT government website you look at, or who is speaking, either a tender for a design for a new Molonglo Bridge has been issued to a contractor or a contract for the bridge has been signed. In neither case is a contractor named.
The worst thing about Australia the US. All of the most destructive things our country has done in recent decades and all the most destructive and dangerous things it continues to do, have been the result of our role in the US-centralised empire. It is time to end this one-sided partnership.
Let's give the Australian men's cricket team some credit - they improved by over 20 per cent in the second innings of the second Test over their performance in the second innings of the first Test.
I recently spotted three very large "spy balloons" hovering above Belconnen. Should I have reported the incident to ASIO as a potential threat to our national security so arrangements could be made to have them shot down?
I'm glad to hear Dr Lowe say nothing keeps him awake at night. What keeps me awake at night? Decisions made by Dr Lowe.
Nick Swain (Letters, February 15) and Ernst Willheim (Letters, February 20) touch on vehicle and pedestrian traffic around schools. The inner south has 15 schools with about 10,000 students. Perhaps an "outcome" should be the safety of our children?
Pope's cartoon (February 18) says it all: Labor will forever remind us of 2009 because it suits Labor's political purpose to disparage the Greens. But the real devil is Tony Abbott who reneged on the Coalition's climate deal with Rudd and then abolished Gillard's reasonably effective ETS.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.