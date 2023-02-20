The Canberra Times

Times Past: February 21, 1992

By Jess Hollingsworth
February 21 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1992.

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported on Bob Hawke formally announcing his retirement from a remarkable political career.

