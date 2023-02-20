Times Past: February 21, 1992

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported on Bob Hawke formally announcing his retirement from a remarkable political career.
While Mr Hawke was stepping away from politics, he still had plenty of fight left in him. He maintained he could have won the next election. However, he admitted Labor could lose the byelection of the seat he was stepping away from - Wills in Melbourne.
While the method of announcing his retirement on national television was a little different, it sparked anger from some sections of the Labor party. Mr Hawke held firm, stating the Australian people were entitled to have the announcement made directly.
As much as the TV show host prodded, Mr Hawke would not talk disparagingly about the man who was replacing him, Paul Keating, but also shared their political relationship was over.
Mr Keating issued a statement following the retirement, saying all Australians owed Mr Hawke a debt of gratitude.
"Only Sir Robert Menzies served longer as prime minister, yet history will judge the Hawke era as contributing much more to Australia," the statement said.
"It was a privilege to serve with him. We shared beliefs and goals and worked together to achieve them."
Bob Hogg, the secretary of the ALP, said the timing of Mr Hawke's resignation "was as good as one could have expected". He had never expected Mr Hawke to sit on the back bench.
Mr Hawke's new international media career meant he could not "in good conscience" continue to represent the seat of Wills and in turn be a part of the government. He denied his main reason for pursuing this new career was to earn big money.
Mr Hawke maintained a presence in the media and was in high demand as a public speaker.
In his later years, Mr Hawke was well-known for attending sports events and "downing" a beer in one go to the cheers of the public. Mr Hawke returned to Parliament in 2008, along with other past prime ministers, for the apology to Australia's Indigenous people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.