In this exhibition at Studio Altenburg in Braidwood, artists Sandra Shrubb, Basil Hall and Slavica Zivkovic share small moments of their conversations, a foundation of individual thoughts that have added significant clarity during the creative process. Hall's focus during lockdown addressed the humanity he began to see in trees - faces, expressions, limbs. Shrubb aimed to present framed insights, making the invisible visible and finding beauty in the smallest of things. And for Zivkovic, the narrative that forms her imagery oscillates between the internal and external world pinpointing observations, emotions, and experiences.The exhibition finishes on March 25. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.