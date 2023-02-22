Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend.
In this exhibition at Studio Altenburg in Braidwood, artists Sandra Shrubb, Basil Hall and Slavica Zivkovic share small moments of their conversations, a foundation of individual thoughts that have added significant clarity during the creative process. Hall's focus during lockdown addressed the humanity he began to see in trees - faces, expressions, limbs. Shrubb aimed to present framed insights, making the invisible visible and finding beauty in the smallest of things. And for Zivkovic, the narrative that forms her imagery oscillates between the internal and external world pinpointing observations, emotions, and experiences.The exhibition finishes on March 25. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.
Subtitled The Songs of Lennon & McCartney, this concert sees singers Darren Coggan and Damien Leith perform songs written and sung by John Lennon and Paul McCartney both in The Beatles and during their solo careers. Among the hits are Hey Jude, All You Need Is Love, Yesterday, Imagine, Eleanor Rigby, Let It Be, Blackbird and many more, accompanied by the lush sounds of "The Strawberry Fields String Quartet". The B (Queanbeyan Bicentennial Hall), Friday, at 8pm. See: theq.net.au.
This wordless theatre show is a circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a surreal world, transforming ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. Fabrics dance in the wind, balloons have a mind of their own and confetti turns into the night sky. There are flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience, and there is even a giant snow globe. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, various times from Friday to Sunday. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
There will be show bags, sideshow attractions, rides, fireworks, food and drink, FMX performances and agricultural exhibitions and equestrian events, just to name just a few of the things to see and do and consume and experience this weekend. It's on at Exhibition Park in Canberra from Friday to Sunday. See: canberrashow.org.au.
The Queanbeyan Players present this celebration of the swinging 1960s, a musical revue featuring lots of hit songs made famous by women including Petula Clark, Nancy Sinatra, Shirley Bassey and Dusty Springfield. Among the numbers are Goldfinger, Son of a Preacher Man, You Don't Have Say You Love Me, and of course the classic that gives the show its title, Downtown. Belconnen Community Theatre, Friday to Sunday. Continues until March 5. See: trybooking.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
