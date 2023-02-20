Superannuation must be preserved

Introduced in 1992 with a contribution rate of 3 per cent and an initial balance of around $148 billion, the Superannuation Guarantee scheme is the defining legacy of the Hawke and Keating era.
Apart from the old age pension in 1908, and Medibank/Medicare in the 1970s and 1980s, no other reform has come close to its ability to transform people's lives.
And, as an additional plus, it will reduce the tax burden on future generations.
While the subject of criticism from employers and conservatives at its inception, the SGC is one of the economic and social success stories of modern times.
With an asset pool estimated at $3.4 trillion and a current contribution rate set to rise from 10.5 per cent to 11 per cent on July 1, Australia's largely self-funded retirement fund is the fourth largest by value in the OECD. The only other countries with more funds under management are the US (population 332 million), the UK (67.5 million) and Canada (38.25 million).
While Australia (population 25.7 million), with 78 per cent of its working age population covered, doesn't quite top the list in terms of per capita holdings it comes very close.
To have come this far in just 31 years has been a remarkable achievement. Australian workers are very fortunate to have this scheme. It must be protected against all odds.
This is why it is crucial the Treasurer gets legislation on the books to clearly define the purpose for which the SGC was established. This is the key to ensuring it can't be turned into a milch cow by future governments keen to abrogate their social welfare obligation by asking people to sacrifice a secure tomorrow for a short term benefit today.
That is exactly what happened during the pandemic when the Morrison-Frydenberg government, using the specious argument "it's your money", changed the rules to allow people easy access to up to $20,000 of their super to "tide them over".
The subsequent rush saw an estimated $38 billion in withdrawals. At least one million workers effectively cleared their balances.
According to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia a 30-year-old who withdrew $20,000 in 2020 would have $43,032 - in 2020 dollars - less in their account at age 67 than if they had not taken advantage of the early release scheme.
The question of whether or not the Morrison government was trying to do the right thing or just seeking to provide additional economic stimulus at no cost to Treasury is now largely moot.
The consequences of that decision will reverberate down the decades and ultimately diminish the quality of people's lives.
The Superannuation Guarantee was, as is clearly spelt in the Treasury discussion paper, introduced to preserve savings and to deliver income for a dignified retirement.
That is why, since the scheme's inception, it has benefited from generous taxation concessions and exemptions that encourage people to top up their employer contributions with contributions of their own.
To allow people to access their balances to fund a house deposit as, for example, the Coalition seems keen to do, is at odds with the intent of the scheme. It is robbing the future to pay for today.
Any attempt to use superannuation to "solve" the housing crisis will only send the price of property higher and leave people poorer at the end of their lives.
While there is obviously a need, as Senator Jacqui Lambie has pointed out, for people in real hardship to be able to access some of their super early, this should not be done lightly.
Financial advice and counselling should be offered to those who feel they must take that course.
It has to be a last resort.
