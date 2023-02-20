The Canberra Times
ACT Policing investigate body found near Lawson

By Peter Brewer
Updated February 20 2023 - 10:32pm, first published 8:50pm
Police were searching the area near Lake Ginninderra northwest of Lawson late Monday after a body was found. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT Policing was investigating the discovery of a body in thick, remote grassland near the Naval Transmitting Station to the north of Lawson late on Monday.

Peter Brewer

