ACT Policing was investigating the discovery of a body in thick, remote grassland near the Naval Transmitting Station to the north of Lawson late on Monday.
The body was reported to police about 5.30pm.
The circumstances surrounding the death and the gender of the deceased are as yet unknown.
The location is a remote area of grassland to the east of Lake Ginninderra.
Bounded by Baldwin Drive to the north and Ginninderra Drive to the south, there is little infrastructure in the area aside from the transmission station on Defence Department property. Access to the area is restricted.
As night fell on Monday evening police had sealed off the area and were preparing to bring in light towers to assist the forensic investigation.
Inquiries are continuing.
