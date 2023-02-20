The Canberra Times
A male driver of a VW Passat wagon died after hitting a tree on Antill St, Hackett

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated February 21 2023 - 6:01am, first published 5:50am
The Volkswagen Passat wagon was travelling north on Antill St in the early hours of Tuesday morning when it clipped a kerb and hit a roadside tree. Picture by Peter Brewer

The ACT has recorded its second road fatality of the year after a single vehicle crash on Antill St in Hackett, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

