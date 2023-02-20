The ACT has recorded its second road fatality of the year after a single vehicle crash on Antill Street in Watson, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The driver of the vehicle was travelling northbound on Antill Street, towards the Mt Majura Reserve around 2.45am when the incident occurred.
The male driver was the only occupant of the white Volkswagen Passat wagon which appeared to have clipped the concrete kerb on the left hand side of the road and lost control, hitting a tree on the nature strip and then coming to rest parallel with the footpath and partially in the front yard of an Antill St residence.
The car had significant impact damage to the right front end, with rapid deceleration after it hit the tree.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other people were hurt.
Road conditions were clear and dry, with warm overnight temperatures.
Detective acting Inspector Paul Hutcheson said inquiries are still ongoing to determine the identity of the driver. The Volkswagen was registered in the ACT.
"Looking at the damage to the vehicle, one could make the assumption there was some speed involved in this [crash] but the range of that speed is not yet known," he said.
He appealed for anyone who may have CCTV vision from the area which may have recorded to contact police, and also appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle and can assist the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The first fatality for the ACT occurred back on January 10, when a Hyundai had a head-on crash with a concrete pumping truck on William Hovell Drive.
In 2022, the territory had its worst succession of fatal collisions in 11 years, recording 18 road deaths.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
