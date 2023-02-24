The Canberra Times
Ian Warden | Can you take a city's expression at face value?

Ian Warden
Ian Warden
February 25 2023 - 5:30am
Does a city might wear its heart, its state of mind, on its citizens' faces? Picture Shutterstock

Citizen readers, what metropolitan mood do you think you see when you peer into the faces of the men and women of your city?

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

